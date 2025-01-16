Dallas Cowboys interested in former Buffalo Bills coach
The Buffalo Bills parted ways with former defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier back in February of 2023. He had a solid tenure with the franchise, but the fit between the two sides ended.
Now, Frazier is starting to receive some interest from teams around the NFL in the head coaching cycle.
According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Dallas Cowboys are showing interest in Frazier. They are going to interview him in their search for a new head coach.
As many fans know, the Cowboys have parted ways with head coach Mike McCarthy. The two sides were unable to get a new deal done and McCarthy is already taking interviews with other teams.
Jerry Jones needs to make the right hire. After missing the playoffs in 2024, which had a lot to do with injury issues throughout the season, Dallas has to find a way to get back on track.
There is a sense of urgency surrounding the Cowboys. Bringing in the right head coach is incredibly important to getting back to winning.
Frazier doesn't seem like a favorite in the search, but his name is starting to draw intrigue again.
Back in the 2010 season, Frazier became the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. That was his first head coaching gig and he has not been a head coach since he parted ways with the franchise after the 2013 season.
During his tenure as head coach of the Vikings, Frazier compiled a 21-32-1 record. He did lead Minnesota to the playoffs in 2012, where they ended up losing to the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round.
All of that being said, Frazier will be a name to watch this offseason. At the very least, he's going to get a chance to interview for the Dallas head coaching job on Monday.