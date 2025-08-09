NFL writer says Bills should place veteran defender on trade block
The Buffalo Bills selected three defensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft, including defensive tackles T.J. Sanders and Deone Walker. They added another defensive tackle in Larry Ogunjobi. With the new players, along with returning players Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, and DeWayne Carter, you can see the defensive tackle room is full.
That depth could, particularly with the younger players, leave a returning vet on the outside. Bleacher Report NFL writer Kristopher Knox tags 33-year-old DaQuan Jones as that guy, suggesting the Bills should place him on the trading block before the start of the new season.
Knox writes, "The 33-year-old has been a good contributor in his three seasons with the Bills, but he was a liability against the run last season. Pro Football Focus ranked him 57th among all interior defenders but 122nd in run defense."
Knox continues, "While Ogunjobi faces a six-game suspension to start the season, the Bills have enough depth to at least see what Jones might bring in return. Moving the final year of his contract would save $7.8 million in cap space."
This idea is good for multiple reasons, some of which Knox mentioned. The salary cap savings are an obvious plus, and Jones struggles with stopping the run make him a liability at times
One thing that Knox didn't mention is that having Jones out of the rotation will give the rookies more opportunities and more snaps. Getting these young players valuable snaps is important in their development. The sooner they can turn that curve from being a wide-eyed rookie to a late-season asset, the better.
