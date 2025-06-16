Bills' second-year DT 'back with a purpose' after postseason benching
The Buffalo Bills made a bevy of moves at the defensive tackle position this offseason, drafting South Carolina's TJ Sanders and Kentucky's Deone Walker after signing former Pittsburgh Steelers' starter Larry Ogunjobi in free agency.
The headlines made it easy for one to forget about a potential DT solution already on the Bills' roster, and it's somewhat understandable considering the way DeWayne Carter's rookie campaign ended.
After an injury-interrupted regular season, Buffalo chose to keep the third-round draft pick inactive for all three playoff games. Although Carter may not have been ready for the beast that is the NFL postseason last winter, he will almost definitely get the chance to earn a key role in the Bills' rotation in 2025.
“I think DeWayne's come back with a purpose," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane at the conclusion of June minicamp. "He's been here a lot this offseason, and I think he's working hard. I'm sure he knows what he's got to do."
Carter, who was Duke's first-ever three-time team captain, made 11 regular season appearances and totaled 315 defensive snaps in 2024. Showing flashes, he accounted for 5.0 tackles-for-loss and three quarterback hits, but almost all of the production came over the season's first seven weeks.
In the Week 7 win over the Tennessee Titans, Carter suffered a wrist injury that required surgery. It kept him on Injured Reserve until Week 14.
"I think he's really, the wrist is not bothering him anymore. He did come back last year, but, kind of like Keon [Coleman], was trying to work his way back. [It's] hard to, you know, these guys have to shock and shed and get off. Easier for us to say to go do it than, if you're the guy that's actually coming off the procedure that he had," said Beane.
With Carter working at full strength heading into Year 2, he brings an appealing versatility that allows him to fit at multiple spots on the defensive line's interior.
"I always liked DeWayne's versatility coming out," said Beane. "A lot of times we say this guy's a 1 tech, or this guy's a 3 tech, like I think Dwayne gives you the versatility based on how your roster's fitting. Maybe, he starts out and he's playing more 1, but if we have a couple injuries, I think we could move him over and play 3 for us.”
Don't let the quiet rookie year deceive you, the 24-year-old Carter will have a chance to deliver in 2025.
