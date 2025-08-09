Bills' defensive lineman named 'pivotal' rookie for 2025 season
NFL Media senior editor Dan Parr named Buffalo Bills' rookie T.J. Sanders the team's "pivotal" rookie for the 2025 season.
Parr writes, "Sanders has flashed enough in camp to earn snaps as a rotational interior defensive lineman, where he can spell starter Ed Oliver at 3-technique or line up alongside Oliver in passing situations. With Larry Ogunjobi suspended for the first six games, the path is clear for Sanders to play a major role from Day 1. He has what it takes to create a push from the inside."
On Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, GM Brandon Beane traded up 15 spots to draft the South Carolina DT 41st overall. While Beane's track record of trading up isn't perfect (Cody Ford, Kaiir Elam), players like Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds, Dawson Knox, and Khalil Shakir give him a good hit rate when moving up on draft night.
On Buffalo's first unofficial depth chart of the preseason, Sanders was listed as a second-team DT along with Ogunjobi. While it's unlikely the rookie passes starters Oliver or DaQuan Jones, Buffalo rotates their defensive line enough for Sanders to see plenty of snaps as a backup. Oliver played 66 percent of defensive snaps while Jones was down at 53 percent. The versatility of Sanders to line up at either DT spot will give him ample opportunity to see the field.
Parr also shared that he initially penciled in first rounder Maxwell Hairston, but his recent injury plus the stellar play of Tre'Davious White in camp, means it's difficult to predict when the rookie will see the field.
The rest of the AFC East's pivotal rookies included Miami's first rounder Kenneth Grant, and two second round skill position players, New England's TreVeyon Henderson and New York's Mason Taylor.
