NFL announces another opportunity for America to watch Buffalo Bills in action
If watching the "Hard Knocks" season premiere left America wanting more of the Buffalo Bills, then the NFL Network is here to help.
The Bills open their three-game preseason schedule on Saturday, August 9 against the New York Giants, and NFL Network will carry it live on its national linear platform.
Kicking off at 1 p.m. ET in Orchard Park, the Bills-Giants exhibition stands as the first leg of NFL Network's Saturday triple header.
Following the action from Highmark Stadium, the Minnesota Vikings will host the Houston Texans in the 4 p.m. ET time slot. Then, viewers will see Aaron Glenn's head coaching debut as the New York Jets visit the Green Bay Packers, for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff that caps the TV triple dip.
The Bills' game carries a bit more intrigue than the average exhibition for a couple of reasons.
First, it's the only one at home this summer for Buffalo, meaning it will be the final preseason game in Highmark Stadium history. Next, it'll be a double homecoming for Giants' head coach Brian Daboll. The native Western New Yorker was the Bills' offensive coordinator for the first four seasons of quarterback Josh Allen's career.
The Bills have yet to announce a decision on Allen's status for the August 9 exhibition. He played in last summer's preseason opener at home, promptly exiting at the first quarter expired. Even if the reigning NFL MVP takes any snaps on Saturday, it'll almost definitely be an abbreviated appearance. Mitch Trubisky and Mike White will likely take the lion's share of reps as they battle for the right to back up Allen.
America is receiving a heavy dose of Allen and the Bills this summer and beyond, starting with playing host for HBO's "Hard Knocks" documentary series. Buffalo will also be featured in a Hallmark Channel original movie this holiday season. "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills' Love Story" will air during the cable network's annual Countdown to Christmas marathon.
When the regular season opens, the Bills will make five primetime appearances. They'll open the Sunday Night Football schedule at home against the Baltimore Ravens on September 7.
As for the preseason, Buffalo will play its last two games on the road, visiting the Chicago Bears on August 17 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 23.
