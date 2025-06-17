Despite the absence of a WR1, Buffalo Bills named No. 1 offense in 2025
The Buffalo Bills were one of the top offenses in the NFL last season, finishing 10th in yardage and second in points scored.
NFL.com’s Gennaro Filice not only expects that trend to continue, but he says the Bills are the best offense in the NFL entering the 2025 season.
Filice believes continuity will play a huge role for Buffalo, with 15 of their top 16 players in snaps returning. The one loss is Mack Hollins, which Filice says “isn’t crippling.”
He does admit that they still have questions at wide receiver, while noting Keon Coleman could show more in year two. All that said, Filice claims Josh Allen is a “one-man army” capable of carrying the offense on his back.
”Now, the weaponry beyond Pro Bowl running back James Cook and freshly paid receiver Khalil Shakir still leaves something to be desired, but I anticipate growth from second-year wideout Keon Coleman and third-year tight end Dalton Kincaid. And let’s be honest: The 6-foot-5, 237-pound signal-caller has the ability to operate as a one-man army, making NFL men look like boys in his midst.” — Filice, NFL.com
While Allen proved more than capable of being the main catalyst, he’s going to need help to get Buffalo into the postseason. Their additions on defense will help keep scores down, but Allen will need Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Dalton Kincaid, or Joshua Palmer to become a force in the passing game.
If that happens, they could be downright deadly.
