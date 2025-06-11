Josh Allen may need another MVP award to get Bills to Super Bowl
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was the league's MVP last season, but he still finished the year unsatisfied after losing the AFC Championship to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Bills have lost to the Chiefs in four of their last five postseason appearances, and Allen has been the quarterback in each one of those games.
ESPN insider Dan Graziano questioned whether Allen needs to repeat as MVP in order for the Bills to get to the Super Bowl.
"Last season should have put to bed the questions about whether the Bills have enough around Allen on offense, as they finished second in the league in points (30.9 per game) behind only the Lions," Graziano wrote.
"Still, it's inescapable that the only first-round offensive player they've drafted since taking Allen in 2018 is tight end Dalton Kincaid. The wide receiver group includes Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer. It's on Allen and offensive coordinator Joe Brady to get the most out of this group, as they did a season ago."
The Bills were one of the league's best teams last season, but that is no longer enough to be considered a successful year for Buffalo. It's Super Bowl or bust for Allen and the Bills, and the team will only go as far as its MVP will take them.
Does he need to win the award in order to get the Bills their first Lombardi Trophy? Not necessarily, but he has to be playing at that level for Buffalo to even have a shot at sniffing the Super Bowl.
