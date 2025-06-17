'Freak show' Josh Allen has 'become the guy' atop NFL's greatest QB debate
It's been a raging debate amongst the NFL taking heads in recent years, but the postseason victories almost always steer the argument in favor of Kansas City Chiefs' superstar Patrick Mahomes.
As was the case again this past January, Mahomes and the Chiefs squeaked out a three-point win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game. Despite another remarkable effort from quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills fell to 0-4 in their last four head-to-head postseason meetings with Kansas City.
Likely going off the fact that Allen is and the four-time finalist finally captured his first NFL MVP award, analytics expert Sam Monson has determined that Allen has surpassed Mahomes in performance over the past two seasons. On his Check the Mic Podcast, the ex-Pro Football Focus analyst named the Bills' field general as the No. 1 quarterback in the NFL.
"I believe the best quarterback right now is Josh Allen. I think he's become the guy," said Monson. "For years, it was Patrick Mahomes. Obviously, [Tom] Brady, that generation, once they went, Mahomes took over. The start of Mahomes's career was absolutely mind blowing. The last couple of years though, he's not been that guy, and really, it's been Josh Allen."
TRENDING: Buffalo Bills' June minicamp reveals one riser, one faller and one cause for concern
While the Bills have been consistently tripped up in the playoffs, they have four consecutive regular season wins over the Chiefs, and their star quarterback has performed at an elite level each time. Not to mention, over four postseason battles against Kansas City, Allen has been responsible for 11 total touchdowns and one turnover.
"Allen's combination of freak show 'wow' plays, like everything he can do with his arm, the cheat code that is his short yardage ability, his athleticism. The fact that he basically does not take sacks, one of the lowest pressure-to-sack rates you're going to find anywhere. Utterly absurd analytics numbers behind him as well. I think Allen's the guy right now," said Monson.
RELATED: Improbable 'Play of the Year' proves Josh Allen is NFL's top QB right now
The 29-year-old Allen is the only player in NFL history to account for at least 40 total touchdowns five years in a row, a streak that he carries into 2025.
Significantly cutting down on turnovers in 2024, Allen's 5.13 touchdowns per turnover average led all NFL quarterbacks. The Bills also paced the circuit in sack percentage as only 2.69 percent of pass attempts ended in a sack.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —