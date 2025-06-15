Bills Central

Buffalo Bills' star Josh Allen headlines 4 of top 12 QB battles for 2025

Josh Allen has become the measuring stick for QBs as the Buffalo Bills star is featured in a quarter of the top 12 QB battles in 2025.

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen shakes hands with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen shakes hands with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills rolled the dice in the 2018 NFL draft when they took Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen at No. 7 overall. It wasn't the popular decision at the time, but it proved to be a home run selection as Allen has become the face of the franchise.

He's also the reigning NFL MVP, having earned the award after a spectacular 2024 campaign. His performance was so dominant that he's now a measuring stick for younger quarterbacks and a rival to other MVP contenders.

That was evident when Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon named the 12 best quarterback matchups on the 2025 NFL schedule. Allen appeared on the list four different times:

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts meet on the field Eagles win in overtime
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts meet on the field Eagles win in overtime. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

9. Josh Allen vs. Jalen Hurts
8. Josh Allen vs. Joe Burrow
2. Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes
1. Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson

There's plenty of intrigue in each of these, starting with Allen facing the defending Super Bowl Champions led by Jalen Hurts. There's also Joe Burrow, who has already had some excellent battles with Allen and will be an MVP contender in 2025 as well.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen meets Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson at midfield after a game at New Era Field.
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen meets Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson at midfield after a game at New Era Field. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Still, it's hard to argue with the top two on this list. Allen and Mahomes have already put together some memorable postseason battles and will surely bring the fireworks again. There's also the 2023 MVP, Lamar Jackson, facing off with the reigning MVP.

Quarterback battles are where the excitement is in the NFL and the Bills are front and center for a huge chunk of those thanks to Allen.

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

