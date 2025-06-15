Buffalo Bills' star Josh Allen headlines 4 of top 12 QB battles for 2025
The Buffalo Bills rolled the dice in the 2018 NFL draft when they took Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen at No. 7 overall. It wasn't the popular decision at the time, but it proved to be a home run selection as Allen has become the face of the franchise.
He's also the reigning NFL MVP, having earned the award after a spectacular 2024 campaign. His performance was so dominant that he's now a measuring stick for younger quarterbacks and a rival to other MVP contenders.
That was evident when Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon named the 12 best quarterback matchups on the 2025 NFL schedule. Allen appeared on the list four different times:
9. Josh Allen vs. Jalen Hurts
8. Josh Allen vs. Joe Burrow
2. Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes
1. Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson
There's plenty of intrigue in each of these, starting with Allen facing the defending Super Bowl Champions led by Jalen Hurts. There's also Joe Burrow, who has already had some excellent battles with Allen and will be an MVP contender in 2025 as well.
Still, it's hard to argue with the top two on this list. Allen and Mahomes have already put together some memorable postseason battles and will surely bring the fireworks again. There's also the 2023 MVP, Lamar Jackson, facing off with the reigning MVP.
Quarterback battles are where the excitement is in the NFL and the Bills are front and center for a huge chunk of those thanks to Allen.
