Dion Dawkins talks chemistry with Josh Allen on former NFL All-Pro's podcast
Get a mic in front of the “Shnowman” and it’s hard to keep him quiet.
Buffalo Bills' franchise left tackle Dion Dawkins got his offseason going with a visit on former All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Marshall’s podcast, ‘I am Athlete,’ on Tuesday. From fashion to the origins of his “Shnowman” nickname, Dawkins discussed various topics on the show.
He talked about playing with veterans like Tyrod Taylor, LeSean McCoy, and Richie Incognito during his rookie year in 2017. That year was the Bills' first time playing in the playoffs after the infamous "Music City Miracle".
Of course, his current quarterback came up in the conversation. Dawkins said that Josh Allen, the reigning league MVP, caught his eye for his physical gifts early on as a rookie in 2018. But it was the cerebral piece of Allen’s game that impressed Buffalo’s Pro Bowl LT:
”Josh Allen is one that he’s going to look at everything,” said Dawkins at the 36:38 mark of the show. “Oh, you got beat? Cool, I’m just gonna drift a little bit this way and come this way. ‘You good Dawk?’ ‘I got you, throw the ball.’ ... Josh knows his piano board. He knows how to play his keys now."
Dawkins said that Allen "gets us out of trouble" and that he and his QB are “so in tune now,” that when he gives the All-Pro a “go, go, go” call, it’s a sign for him to get out of trouble with his legs.
”Josh says, ‘I appreciate you Dion, because I heard you,'” Dawkins said.
That chemistry was on display all 2024. Allen’s 14 sacks taken were the fewest among any starting quarterback who played in 15 or more games on the year. Of those 14 sacks, Dawkins was only credited with three of them, according to PFF.
If Dawkins’ speech prior to Allen’s MVP win is any indication, he seems to have all the chemistry in the world with No. 17.
