Bills' Pro Bowler makes impassioned sales pitch to Myles Garrett
If Dion Dawkins has his way, then Myles Garrett will be wreaking havoc for the Buffalo Bills' defensive front in 2025.
The Bills' franchise left tackle made a Super Bowl Sunday appearance on NFL Network, and, naturally, Garrett was a topic of conversation. With the veteran edge rusher having requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns, there has been plenty of speculation as to who will land the four-time All-Pro First Team selection.
Dawkins, who was photographed in conversation with Garrett at the Pro Bowl Games earlier this month, followed up with an impassioned plea on live television.
"There's a lot of fans who want Myles Garrett to be a teammate of yours next season. Is that gonna happen or what?" said host Kyle Brandt.
"A lot of fans? Or a lot of current players that want Myles?" said Dawkins, who subsequently looked into the camera and delivered his pitch.
"Hey, Myles. I know you're looking man. Come on and rock with your boy. We have a chance to do something great. If we had you this year, you never know, you could've had that game-changing play. Look, bro, we love you. I love you and I need you here in Orchard Park," said Dawkins, a four-time Pro Bowl honoree.
The 29-year-old Garrett finished third in the 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting and he has recorded no fewer than 14.0 sacks in each of the last four seasons.
Garrett would bring an element that has been missing from the Bills' defense. Buffalo was 23rd out of 32 teams in sack percentage (6.75) this past season.
