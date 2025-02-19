NFL writer predicts Bills signing AFC East rival in 2025 free agency
The Buffalo Bills are currently in a tough salary cap situation, but they still have to address multiple team needs through free agency.
According to Spotrac, the Bills currently have the third-least cap space of any team in the NFL. Despite that, there is still a chance Buffalo can recruit some of the top players oin the free-agent market.
One name that NFL writer Alex Kay believes can end up with the Bills is a familiar face — Jevon Holland, who spent his first four seasons in the league with the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins.
Here's what Kay had to say about Holland finding a new home in Buffalo in his best team fits article on Bleacher Report:
"The Buffalo Bills shouldn’t hesitate to make a run at Holland, who's turning 25 next month and could shore up their secondary for the foreseeable future," said Kay, who projects Holland to sign a four-year deal worth $75 million.
"Aging veteran Taylor Rapp and rotational rookie Cole Bishop are the Bills' only safeties under contract for next season, so they figure to address this position with a marquee free-agent pickup."
Holland would be an improvement from Rapp and Bishop, whose 63.0 PFF grade in 2024 was higher than both Rapp's (59.0) and Bishop's (49.6), respectively. And 2024 was considered a down year for the former Oregon Duck.
Despite posting career lows with 62 combined tackles, 42 solo tackles, and zero turnovers forced, he also had career-bests in passer rating allowed (89.0) and completion percentage allowed (54.2%), and he tied a career-best mark with two touchdowns allowed.
PFF also has Holland listed as its top free agent safety for 2025. While the $75 million deal Kay projects is a bit richer than the $60 million deal Spotrac expects him to garner, adding Holland could bring back a safety presence in Western New York the Bills haven't seen since prime Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.
