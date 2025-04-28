Bills Central

ESPN draft analyst applauds Buffalo Bills for addressing biggest concerns

The Buffalo Bills targeted one side of the football early and often in the 2025 NFL draft. One football mind gives the franchise a big thumbs-up for its work.

Russell Baxter

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston is selected by the Buffalo Bills as the number 30 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston is selected by the Buffalo Bills as the number 30 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Currently, only the Kansas City Chiefs have made more consecutive trips to the playoffs than Sean McDermott’s club. The Buffalo Bills were a wild-card team in 2019, and have now captured the AFC East five consecutive years. The six straight postseason appearances (and counting) tied a franchise record first set from 1988-93.

The difference between McDermott’s squad and those Marv Levy-led Bills is that the latter made a record four consecutive playoff appearances. Today’s Bills have not yet reached the “Big Game,” coming close in 2020 and 2024 when they came up short in AFC title games at Kansas City.

Perhaps things are getting ready to change. The 2025 NFL draft is in the history books. General manager Brandon Beane wound up selecting nine players. Recently, ESPN’s Jordan Reid was asked which of the league’s 32 clubs did the best job when it came to addressing its needs. The answer was the reigning AFC East champions, who obviously targeted one side of the football in a big way.

Landon Jackso
Nov 23, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Landon Jackson (40) celebrates after sacking Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Evan Bullock (7) during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

“Defensive line and cornerback were the team’s two biggest needs,” said Reid, and it aggressively addressed both. First-rounder Maxwell Hairston and Day 3 picks Jordan Hancock and Dorian Strong are versatile defensive backs, while three of Buffalo’s first four picks—T.J. Sanders, Landon Jackson and Deone Walker—are defensive linemen.”

RELATED: Bills' surprising draft decision provides hints about James Cook contract saga

Buffalo’s defense took a few steps backwards in 2024 from the previous season. McDermott’s club finished a mediocre 17th in the league in fewer total yards allowed. The Bills were a so-so 12th vs. the run, and a disappointing 24th in the NFL vs. the pass. The saving grace for the team in terms of the defense was the fact that the club came away with 32 takeaways.

Beane used his first five picks this year on defense, and six of his nine selections on this side of the ball. This could be a very different Bills’ team if a few of these rookies are immediate contributors.

Landon Jackson of Arkansas (40)
Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team defensive lineman Landon Jackson of Arkansas (40) works through drills during Senior Bowl practice for the National team / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.

Home/News