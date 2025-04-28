ESPN draft analyst applauds Buffalo Bills for addressing biggest concerns
Currently, only the Kansas City Chiefs have made more consecutive trips to the playoffs than Sean McDermott’s club. The Buffalo Bills were a wild-card team in 2019, and have now captured the AFC East five consecutive years. The six straight postseason appearances (and counting) tied a franchise record first set from 1988-93.
The difference between McDermott’s squad and those Marv Levy-led Bills is that the latter made a record four consecutive playoff appearances. Today’s Bills have not yet reached the “Big Game,” coming close in 2020 and 2024 when they came up short in AFC title games at Kansas City.
Perhaps things are getting ready to change. The 2025 NFL draft is in the history books. General manager Brandon Beane wound up selecting nine players. Recently, ESPN’s Jordan Reid was asked which of the league’s 32 clubs did the best job when it came to addressing its needs. The answer was the reigning AFC East champions, who obviously targeted one side of the football in a big way.
“Defensive line and cornerback were the team’s two biggest needs,” said Reid, and it aggressively addressed both. First-rounder Maxwell Hairston and Day 3 picks Jordan Hancock and Dorian Strong are versatile defensive backs, while three of Buffalo’s first four picks—T.J. Sanders, Landon Jackson and Deone Walker—are defensive linemen.”
Buffalo’s defense took a few steps backwards in 2024 from the previous season. McDermott’s club finished a mediocre 17th in the league in fewer total yards allowed. The Bills were a so-so 12th vs. the run, and a disappointing 24th in the NFL vs. the pass. The saving grace for the team in terms of the defense was the fact that the club came away with 32 takeaways.
Beane used his first five picks this year on defense, and six of his nine selections on this side of the ball. This could be a very different Bills’ team if a few of these rookies are immediate contributors.
