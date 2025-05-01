Why Brandon Beane and Bills made the right decisions at NFL Draft
The Buffalo Bills' 2025 draft class is complete, with nine new players coming to One Bills Drive.
It's likely that not all nine make the 53-man roster, but they should make it to the practice squad at the very least. Did Brandon Beane and the Bills select the right players? Did they do enough to get the Bills past the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025?
Time will tell, but the biggest reason the Bills couldn't get past the Chiefs in last year's AFC title game is simple. Their defense let them down again. The Chiefs did not score more than 30 points all season until the Bills allowed Patrick Mahomes to lead them to 32. So, it shouldn't come as any surprise that Beane used the Bills' first five picks on defensive players, and six of their nine in total.
This seems to be a recurring issue with the Bills. Injuries have certainly played a part in some of the defense's shortcomings in the past, but swings and misses on guys like Boogie Basham and Kaiir Elam haven't helped, and the other part of this is that the Bills are consistently drafting in the late first round. It's much harder to find defensive talent, especially along the line, if you aren't drafting in the top 20 at least.
RELATED: Bills set rookie minicamp dates looking for next 'Buffalo Joe'
So, what's the answer to the Bills' defensive issues? Draft several defensive players and hope you hit a home run with a couple of them.
The Bills may have accomplished that as the defense should be vastly improved if they can get significant contributions from their top-four picks — Max Hairston, Landon Jackson, T.J. Sanders, and Deone Walker.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —