Analytics-based mock draft gives Bills defensive line support

Next Gen Stats analyst Mike Band gives Ed Oliver help on the interior

Colin Richey

Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive linemen Walter Nolen (2) waits for the snap during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA: Mississippi Rebels defensive linemen Walter Nolen (2) waits for the snap during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mike Band of NFL's Next Gen Stats is one of the most accurate mock drafters in national media. Using his research and analytics background, he's ranked fifth in overall accuracy among a pool of 75 mock drafters over the past five years. His first 2025 mock has the Buffalo Bills adding some size along the interior of their defensive line.

Pick 30: Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi

Band has the Bills selecting Nolen, a 6-foot-4, 296 pound defensive tackle from Ole Miss. The 21 year old was a consensus first team All-American in 2024, after accumulating 6.5 sacks, 48 tackles, and 35 pressures.

Walter Nolen
Sep 7, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders offensive linemen Ellis Adams (71) blocks Mississippi Rebels defensive linemen Walter Nolen (2) during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"Adding an explosive disruptor like Nolen aligns with GM Brandon Beane's philosophy to invest in the defensive line," explains Band. He went on to cite Sean McDermott's tendency to rotate defensive linemen as a secondary reason for the Bills to add talent and depth to their front four.

While drafting a 3-tech defensive tackle like Nolen won't necessarily help replace the aging DaQuan Jones, it will boost Buffalo's pass rush, giving the team someone other than Ed Oliver to rely on to generate interior pressure.

COLIN RICHEY

Colin Richey is a die-hard Buffalo sports fan. He contributes weekly game recaps for BuffaloFAMBase.com during Bills season, and can be found on ESPN+ calling Canisius sporting events from the broadcast booth. You can find him on Twitter/X at @whatthef00tball

