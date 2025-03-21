Analytics-based mock draft gives Bills defensive line support
Mike Band of NFL's Next Gen Stats is one of the most accurate mock drafters in national media. Using his research and analytics background, he's ranked fifth in overall accuracy among a pool of 75 mock drafters over the past five years. His first 2025 mock has the Buffalo Bills adding some size along the interior of their defensive line.
Pick 30: Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi
Band has the Bills selecting Nolen, a 6-foot-4, 296 pound defensive tackle from Ole Miss. The 21 year old was a consensus first team All-American in 2024, after accumulating 6.5 sacks, 48 tackles, and 35 pressures.
"Adding an explosive disruptor like Nolen aligns with GM Brandon Beane's philosophy to invest in the defensive line," explains Band. He went on to cite Sean McDermott's tendency to rotate defensive linemen as a secondary reason for the Bills to add talent and depth to their front four.
While drafting a 3-tech defensive tackle like Nolen won't necessarily help replace the aging DaQuan Jones, it will boost Buffalo's pass rush, giving the team someone other than Ed Oliver to rely on to generate interior pressure.
