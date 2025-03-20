Bills should target any of these 7 cornerbacks throughout 2025 NFL Draft
Heading into the 2024 season, the cornerback position looked to be more of a strength than it turned out for the Buffalo Bills.
Things didn't go well for first-round pick Kaiir Elam and he is officially labeled a bust as the Bills traded him away to the Dallas Cowboys.
Brandon Beane hasn't re-signed Rasul Douglas, and we don't know if negotiations are transpiring or if the Bills decided to move on. Maybe Douglas has no desire to stay in Buffalo and is looking for a bigger payday. Regardless, he wasn't the same during the second half of the season and may have lost a step.
Then,there is the Bills' top corner, Christian Benford. He's locked in for 2025 but could hit free agency after the season. Even if the Bills can sign him to a contract extension, there is concern about concussions and other injuries. Benford's starting to build a little injury history, as he's missed games each of his three seasons in the league.
The moral of all this is that the Bills must address their cornerback situation, and it may be the No. 1 position of need. There are still options in free agency, but it's likely Beane could double dip at the position in the coming draft. Here are some prospects that could be drafted in each round.
Round 1: Trey Amos, Mississippi
Trey Amos is 6'1", weighs 195 pounds, and recorded a 4.43 40 at the combine. In 2024 with Ole Miss, he recorded three interceptions, led the team in pass breakups with 13, and was voted First-team All-SEC. The concern is that many scouting reports have Amos slotted as an early second-rounder. Drafting him at 30 is early, which could lead the Bills to trade back if this is their target. If Brandon Beane wants one of the top two or three corners in this draft, he must trade up to do it.
Round 2: Darien Porter, Iowa State
Darien Porter is an intriguing option. He's a long corner at 6'3" and weighs 195 pounds. He brings a lot of athleticism too. At the combine, he recorded a 4.3 time and his 10-yard split was under 1.5, which is outstanding. His speed and athleticism make him an interesting prospect, but he didn't get his first start at the position until last season, so he's also a raw prospect with limited film to fully scout.
Round 3: Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State
Azareye'h Thomas is 6' 1.5" and weighs nearly 200 pounds, but doesn't have the speed of the previous two. He didn't run the 40 at the combine but per Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, he possesses average speed. His length is an advantage and he excels in press coverage. In 2024, he recorded only one interception, and four pass breakups, but also had 52 tackles.
Round 4 - Pick 109: Jacob Parrish, Kansas State
Jacob Parrish is shorter than most of the corners on this list, at 5'10", and weighs 191 pounds. His speed and athleticism are some of the best among CBs at the combine, with a 40-time of 4.35 and a Next Gen athletic score of 90, which ranked fourth among the corners. In 2024 at Kansas State, he recorded only one interception and seven pass breakups, adding 50 total tackles.
Round 5: Zy Alexander, LSU
Zy Alexander is 6'1" and weighs 187 pounds. The Bills could possibly find better options given they have three picks in this round, but Alexander could be a potential target. One concern though is the lack of speed, recording a 40-time of only 4.56, and a Next Gen athletic score of 53. Still, Alexander possesses the skills that could allow him to become a solid starting CB in the NFL. He can play either zone or man, which is a plus.
Round 6: O'Donnell Fortune, South Carolina
O'Donnell Fortune is 6'1" and 185 pounds. He didn't run the 40 at the combine, and there are concerns about his physicality and ability in run defense. Still, he has the talent to succeed at the next level, but his lack of athleticism could limit his ability to become a legit starting corner.
Round 7: Jaylin Smith
Jaylin Smith 5'10 1/2", weighing 187 pounds. He ran a 4.45 at the combine, but his 10-yard split of 1.6 is concerning, which led to his Next Gen athletic score of 61. In 2024, he had two interceptions, and only two pass breakups, while adding 59 tackles.
