Bills' Day 2 draft pick has 'best opportunity to make the biggest difference'
When a team trades up for the No. 41 overall selection in the NFL Draft, one can presume it's looking for a plug-and-play prospect who will be ready to contribute in Week 1.
The Buffalo Bills seemingly landed a three-down solution at defensive tackle when moving up to draft South Carolina's TJ Sanders in Round 2. In addition to an understudy for Ed Oliver, Sanders projects as a potential situational running mate alongside the veteran.
"Probably a 3-tech first, inside rush. For us, he can play 1, I would say his primary is 3," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane. "We like the idea of adding another inside rusher, another guy to pair with Ed [Oliver] on clear passing downs, but we could still play him at 1 if we wanted to. I would just say position one would be a 3-tech.”
The versatility is likely one of the reasons why Sports Illustrated tabbed Sanders as one of its "Rounds 2-3 Impact Rookies."
Identifying "12 picks from the second day of the draft with the best opportunity to make the biggest difference on their squads in 2025," SI's Daniel Flick included two defensive tackles amongst the group headlined by Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins and Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins. Tennessee's Omarr Norman-Lott, who landed with the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 63 overall, was the other DT featured.
"The Bills made their priorities abundantly clear in the predraft process: Buffalo wanted a corner, which it accomplished with first-round pick Maxwell Hairston, and a defensive tackle, a box Sanders checks. The Bills traded up 15 spots to select Sanders, who wins with quickness, power and a deep arsenal of moves as a pass rusher. While he’s still growing as a run defender, Sanders has the pass-rush tools to see the field early in Buffalo," said Flick.
The All-Southeastern Conference Second Team honoree accounted for 4.0 sacks and six quarterback hurries in 2024. The 6-foot-4 Sanders carries an impressive physical profile. His 9.38 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) ranks 127th out of 2,033 DT prospects that have been graded from 1987 through 2025.
