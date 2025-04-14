Bills hosting 'potential three-down solution' DT for pre-draft visit on Tuesday
The Buffalo Bills are indirectly confirming their interest in early-round defensive tackle prospects by the looks of their pre-draft "30" visit list.
The Bills have reportedly offered visits to Ohio State's Tyleik Williams, Nebraska's Ty Robinson and Tennessee's Omarr Norman-Lott. On Tuesday, another power conference DT is coming to Orchard Park.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, South Carolina's TJ Sanders will visit the Bills one day after meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Sanders, a projected Day 2 pick, was a three-year contributor for South Carolina after redshirting the 2021 campaign. He played in all 13 games this past season, earning All-Southeastern Conference Second Team honors while account for 50 tackles, 4.0 sacks, six quarterback hurries and one pass breakup.
"Sanders' blend of power and pressure should put him on the board for both odd- and even-front defenses as a potential three-down solution," said NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein.
The Daily Gamecock reported that Sanders ran the 40-yard dash in 4.99s at the South Carolina Pro Day. That time is faster than 12 defensive tackles who registered marks at the NFL Combine, including Florida State's Joshua Farmer.
The Bills have available opportunities on their defensive line interior. While Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones and 2024 third-rounder DeWayne Carter all return, the team appears willing to move on from unsigned free agents Austin Johnson, Quinton Jefferson and Jordan Phillips.
