Bills' rookie defensive tackle shares mentality as he enters NFL
The Buffalo Bills bolstered their defensive line early by selecting T.J. Sanders with the No. 41 overall pick at the NFL Draft.
Sanders was selected after the Bills traded up 15 spots to get him, which is a sign that Buffalo really wanted the defensive tackle from South Carolina.
Sanders opened up to team reporter Maddy Glab about what he wants to bring to Buffalo's defense.
"I think I bring a high motor," Sanders said via Glab. "A guy who gets after it every snap. Someone who doesn't quit on games, quit on plays…it's a non-stop mentality."
Sanders is also inspired by getting after the quarterback, and he's a player who yearns for the chance to sack an opponent, something he has felt since his high school playing days back in Marion, South Carolina.
RELATED 'Relatively advanced' Bills' rookie cornerback projects as ideal Sean McDermott fit
"I just felt alive getting that first sack and after that I just wanted more and more sacks," Sanders said via Glab. "And getting a scholarship to do that for college, now getting a chance to do that in the NFL, just going out there getting a sack, disrupting players, that's the joy you get from playing D-line."
Sanders will presumably participate in the team's rookie minicamp, which will take place at the team's facility on Friday and Saturday.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —