Bills' rookie defensive tackle shares mentality as he enters NFL

The Buffalo Bills have a rookie looking to act like a seasoned veteran early in his NFL career.

Jeremy Brener

South Carolina defensive lineman TJ Sanders participates in drills during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
South Carolina defensive lineman TJ Sanders participates in drills during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills bolstered their defensive line early by selecting T.J. Sanders with the No. 41 overall pick at the NFL Draft.

Sanders was selected after the Bills traded up 15 spots to get him, which is a sign that Buffalo really wanted the defensive tackle from South Carolina.

Sanders opened up to team reporter Maddy Glab about what he wants to bring to Buffalo's defense.

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle T.J. Sanders celebrates a stop against the Texas A&M Aggies
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle T.J. Sanders celebrates a stop against the Texas A&M Aggies. / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

"I think I bring a high motor," Sanders said via Glab. "A guy who gets after it every snap. Someone who doesn't quit on games, quit on plays…it's a non-stop mentality."

Sanders is also inspired by getting after the quarterback, and he's a player who yearns for the chance to sack an opponent, something he has felt since his high school playing days back in Marion, South Carolina.

"I just felt alive getting that first sack and after that I just wanted more and more sacks," Sanders said via Glab. "And getting a scholarship to do that for college, now getting a chance to do that in the NFL, just going out there getting a sack, disrupting players, that's the joy you get from playing D-line."

Sanders will presumably participate in the team's rookie minicamp, which will take place at the team's facility on Friday and Saturday.

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle T.J. Sanders during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle T.J. Sanders during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium / Butch Dill-Imagn Images

