Bills interview next potential late-round WR draft gem after 2024 Georgia breakout
The Buffalo Bills drafted wide receiver Khalil Shakir on Day 3 in 2022. Even old friend Stefon Diggs was a fifth-round draft pick for the Minnesota Vikings back in 2017.
The point to be made is that there will be WR talent available during the late rounds of the NFL Draft, and it falls on scouting departments to identify the potential sleepers. To that end, the Bills hosted a Zoom interview with Georgia product Arian Smith per New York Upstate's Ryan Talbot.
The Bills have at least one WR spot open for competition as aging veteran Amari Cooper remains a free agent. Smith, somewhat of a late bloomer in college, makes for an intriguing option, especially following his impressive test results at the NFL Combine. He could wind up being a field-stretcher for MVP quarterback Josh Allen, who saw his air yards dip in 2024.
The 6-foot Smith ran 4.36 in the 40-yard dash, ranking fifth overall amongst WR participants. His 38-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-7 broad jump both place him amongst the top half of prospects.
Playing in every game for Georgia the last two seasons, Smith emerged as a legitimate receiving threat in 2024. He made 48 catches for 817 yards and four touchdowns. His inconsistent hands, however, are one of the reasons Smith is expected to last until Day 3.
"Smith is the fastest player on the field. If a cornerback presses him and misses, he better have safety help because Smith averaged 36.5 yards on his 10 career touchdown receptions. ... He could be a tantalizing option for teams looking to take a chance on his speed late in the draft, but his ball skills are unlikely to improve enough for him to become a long-term option," said Lance Zierlein in his analysis for NFL Media.
Evaluating the rookie wide receiver market, the Bills reportedly hosted Texas product Isaiah Bond, a Top 75 prospect, on an official "30" visit. They also apparently met with Virginia Tech wide receiver Jaylin Lane, who projects as a late-round selection.
