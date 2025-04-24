'Bills On SI' 7-round mock draft features highly-rated safety plus DT double dip
Here's one way it can shake out for the Buffalo Bills over the three-day NFL Draft in Green Bay.
Of course, there are thousands of potential permutations, but at this juncture, all any of us can do is guess.
For the sake of sanity, I avoided trades in this mock draft, but that doesn't change my belief that the Bills will move up at some point to secure a desired prospect. In fact, I believe there's a real chance Buffalo could trade up in Round 2 to take a cornerback such as Ole Miss's Trey Amos rather than waiting for Iowa State's Darien Porter to fall to them at the bottom of the order.
Buffalo may have to jump up a few spots if it truly wants Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, who made a pre-draft visit to Orchard Park and is no guarantee to last until No. 56 overall.
In the end, I see the Bills using only seven of their current 10 selections, but, to keep the mock draft moving, I made a pick for all 10 of Buffalo's draft slots below.
RELATED: Bills tab Make-A-Wish recipient to announce team's Round 1 pick at NFL Draft
Round 1 — S Malaki Starks, Georgia (No. 30 overall)
The Bills don't need another safety on the roster right now, but they could draft for the future, especially if they really like the prospect, who is arguably the class's best at his position. While it seems strange to pair Buffalo with a safety in Round 1, I'm banking that the "insiders" are correct and the team likes Starks a lot.
Round 2 — DT Tyleik Williams, Ohio State (No. 56 overall)
Williams is the gap filler the Bills so desperately need, and he's battle-tested at a high level. The four-year Ohio State contributor was a key cog on the CFP national champions' top-ranked defense in 2024.
Round 2 — CB Darien Porter, Iowa State (No. 62 overall)
Porter was a five-year player, who didn't break out as a cornerback until late in his Iowa State career. The 6-foot-3 prospect has fantastic measurables, and he was a special teams ace in college, a trait the Bills value highly.
Round 4 — DE Bradyn Swinson, LSU (No. 109 overall)
Let's say UCLA's Femi Oladejo, who made a "30" visit to Orchard Park, is gone by now. The 6-foot-4 Swinson could be the next best option. He played three seasons for Oregon before moving onto LSU. The All-SEC selection totaled 8.5 sacks in 2024.
Round 4 — WR Isaac TeSlaa, Arkansas (No. 132 overall)
One of my favorite players in the draft, partially due to his name, TeSlaa is a big body who has potential to stretch the field at the next level. The 6-foot-4 target, a former Division II star, ran 4.43 in the 40 at the NFL Combine.
Round 5 — DT Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon (No. 169 overall)
While early-round prospect Derrick Harmon overshadowing his Oregon teammate, an NFL team may find themselves a Day 3 gem with Caldwell. The 330-pounder drew rave reviews from CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco. "I went to watch Harmon and I kept coming back to Caldwell," said Prisco.
Round 5 — TE Thomas Fidone, Nebraska (No. 173 overall)
The Bills need a TE3 and the 6-foot-5 prospect averaged 10.4 yards per reception over his last 25 consecutive starts for Nebraska. Fidone performed well at the NFL Combine, running 4.70 in the 40 and produced the best broad jump (10'6") amongst TE participants.
Round 6 — RB Jordan James, Oregon (No. 177 overall)
His stock may have dropped a bit after running a 4.55 in the 40 at the NFL Combine, but the history of production is there. He rushed for double-digit touchdowns each of the past two seasons. In 2024, the running back totaled 1,476 yards from scrimmage over 14 games.
Round 6 — CB Isas Waxter, Villanova (No. 204 overall)
Three years ago in Round 6, the Bills selected a lesser-known cornerback from Villanova named Christian Benford. Can lightning strike twice? Waxter is a big, physical small-school prospect who earned 2024 Stats Perform DI FCS All-America Second Team honors.
Round 6 — OT Jared Penning, Northern Iowa (No. 206 overall)
The Bills take a flyer on a small-school offensive lineman from Spencer Brown's alma mater. He's also the younger brother of New Orleans 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —