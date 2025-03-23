Bills 3-round NFL mock draft kicks off with surprise DE, chesse piece WR
With NFL free agency slowing down, teams are beginning to turn their focus to the 2025 NFL Draft. The Buffalo Bills have been actively scouting talent, with much of their attention going toward the defensive side of the ball.
They can still add talent via free agency, but look for them to fill their most pressing needs with rookies.
MORE: Bills' GM provides James Cook contract update on retired QB's podcast
That's the case here in this 3-round mock draft, which begins with a player they've spent a lot of time with during the scouting process.
Round 1, Pick 30: Landon Jackson, DE, Arkansas
This one will be a tough choice because the Bills have shown a lot of interest in Landon Jackson from Arkansas but their greatest need is arguably at defensive tackle. With a shot at taking Kenneth Grant, who would be a great run-stuffer, Buffalo decides to go with their draft crush as they bring in Jackson.
During the NFL Combine, Jackson turned heads with an impressive workout. He's more than just a gym star, however, and could develop into a major weapon on the edge.
Round 2, Pick 56: Savion Williams, WR, TCU
At one point, Savion Williams seemed like a hidden gem. He then showed off his talent during the NFL Combine and could catapult himself into the second night of the draft.
Buffalo selects him at No. 56 in this mock, giving them a chess piece on offense. Williams is a capable wideout but also does damage out of the backfield. He was also a kick returner as a freshman, giving him one more way to help.
Round 2, Pick 62: Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State
Without a third-round pick, the Bills final selection on Friday night will be No. 62 in Round 2. In this mock, they use that to bring in Florida State cornerback Azareye'h Thomas.
Thomas has the ideal size for the position at 6-foot-2 and 197 pounds, but he's not incredibly experienced. Just a one-year starter, Thomas is still developing, which could be a positive for the Bills, especially if they can help him reach his full potential.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —