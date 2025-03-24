Bills predicted to draft Rasul Douglas replacement in 6-INT SEC cornerback
One of the biggest remaining needs for the Buffalo Bills to address this offseason comes at the cornerback position, where the team needs a starter opposite Christian Benford.
Last year's starter, Rasul Douglas, remains available on the open market and there haven't been any signs that he's coming back to Buffalo. The addition of Dane Jackson offers Buffalo some much-needed veteran depth, but he is not an adequate starter, especially for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.
While we fully expect the Bills to sign another veteran cornerback, the team may look to the 2025 NFL Draft for a long-term solution at the position — and that's exactly what CBS Sports' Pete Prisco has them doing in his latest mock draft.
Prisco predicts the Bills will draft Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round.
"They have a big hole at corner that has to be filled," Prisco wrote. "Hairston could step in and be an immediate impact starter. The defense lacks a lot of playmakers, so it would make sense. They could also consider safety here."
Hairston appeared in seven games for Kentucky last season, as a shoulder injury sidelined him for five contests. He tallied one pick and posted a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 66.1 while allowing a passer rating of 78.2 when targeted.
His best season came in 2023, when Hairston tallied a career-best 81.8 overall PFF grade, a 67.5 passer rating surrendered and five interceptions.
The Bills could use a corner who specializes in man coverage, but that is not Hairston's strength, according to The Draft Network's Keith Sanchez.
"Hairston’s biggest needed improvement as a player is his discipline and technique in press-man coverage," he wrote. "Hairston is an eager and aggressive corner who lacks the discipline in press coverage to keep his hips square to the receiver. He can turn and open his hips, giving the receiver a free path of his release and winning the route. This issue results in Hairston losing the rep quickly and quarterbacks being able to complete the pass, especially on quick routes such as slants. His issue can be improved through reps and coaching."
The Bills still run plenty of zone, where Hairston has excelled. As a result, Buffalo could still consider him at the end of the first round while hoping Hairston improves in man with NFL coaching.
