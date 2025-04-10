Bills predicted to make surprising NFL Draft trade with NFC East team
There will be plenty of NFL teams exploring draft day trades, and the Buffalo Bills could be one of them.
Buffalo has 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including three in the first two rounds. Last year, the Bills made trades with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Carolina Panthers that resulted in the team moving out of Round 1.
History could potentially repeat itself in this year's draft.
Athlon Sports' Luke Easterling released his latest four-round mock draft, with the Bills trading out of the first round with the New York Giants. Buffalo would pick up the Giants' 34th and 105th overall picks, while the Giants get back in the Round 1 to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
The Bills went to work on offense as Easterling has them selecting Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka in the second round. Egbuka caught 81 passes for 1,011 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games with the Buckeyes as he helped Ohio State win the national title.
Here is the complete list of players Easterling predicted in his mock draft for Buffalo to take:
- Round 2, Pick 34: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
- Round 2, Pick 56: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
- Round 2, Pick 62: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas
- Round 4, Pick 105: Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State
- Round 4, Pick 109: DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State
- Round 4, Pick 132: Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State
Buffalo's depth concerns in the secondary would be eased with Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison's addition to the team. Morrison's selection would be a steal for the Bills, as he was considered a first-round talent until he missed half of last year with a hip injury.
Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi's six-game suspensions for testing positive for PEDs also raised concerns about the defensive line's depth. Texas' Alfred Collins and Ohio State's Jack Sawyer bring the Bills talent that are not necessarily day one starters, but good backups to be in the mix for rotational guys.
The last two picks, Kansas State's DJ Giddens and Penn State's Jaylen Reed, can help the Bills in two different ways. Giddens would be insurance if the James Cook contract extension situation turns south. Reed is a depth player to help a secondary that is considered the Bills' weak point.
This haul of selections would help the Bills get the role players needed to make their Super Bowl run.
