Bills urged to use draft to prepare for disgruntled Pro Bowler's potential departure
The Buffalo Bills are bracing for impact as contract negotiations with one of their star offensive players have not progressed this offseason.
Running back James Cook has made his feelings known this offseason that he is seeking a $15 million a year contract. So far, the Bills and Cook have not been able to reach a suitable agreement, as negotiations have not progressed well. It was reported last week that Cook put his house up for sale, which could mean nothing or mean he is one step closer to leaving the team.
Cook is on the final year of his rookie contract, which he signed back in 2022 after the Bills selected him in the second round of the NFL Draft. He's expected to have a cap hit of over $5 million in 2025, according to Over The Cap.
Where does that leave the Bills in 2025 when trying to make a decision on their star running back?
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine identified each NFL team's one surprising need they could address in the NFL Draft. Ballentine found three potential targets at running back for Buffalo in the NFL Draft to replace Cook:
- TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
- Jaydon Blue, Texas
- Brashard Smith, SMU
"The Bills have plenty of defensive needs to tend to through the draft, but they could also buy themselves some flexibility with Cook's contract situation by drafting another running back."
"Ideally, they'd be able to find a potential partner with Ray Davis to form a committee if they don't extend Cook. All three of these potential targets could provide the receiving and speed that would pair well with Davis' powerful running style."
Cook has made the Pro Bowl in each of his last two seasons with the Bills, achieving consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. He led the NFL in rushing touchdowns last year with 16.
Most mock drafts have the Bills selecting a defensive player and targeting a cornerback or defensive lineman in the early rounds. A running back would signal a sign that Buffalo and Cook's marriage is heading towards an ugly divorce.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —