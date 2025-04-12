Bills predicted to draft 6-foot-1, 26-touchdown YAC monster for Josh Allen
When a team has a superstar quarterback like Buffalo Bills signal-caller Josh Allen, it should do whatever it takes to put that player in the best position possible to succeed. As of right now, the Bills are falling slightly short of that goal.
Buffalo's wide receivers unit that features a trio of Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer is OK but not great. Shakir is established as a legitimate weapon, but the jury is still out on Coleman and Palmer is hardly an adequate starting option.
The Bills may not have the funds to make a significant addition at the position in free agency, but Buffalo could opt to find a long-term answer in the 2025 NFL draft, which is exactly what CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr has general manager Brandon Beane doing.
In his latest mock draft, Kerr mocks Ohio State playmaker Emeka Egbuka to the Bills with the No. 30 overall pick. Here's what Kerr said about the selection.
"The Bills need more playmakers for Josh Allen, and find one in Egbuka," Kerr explained. "Why not land a player from a school that produces a factory of NFL players at the position? Egbuka is NFL ready and could compete for Rookie of the Year honors with Josh Allen throwing to him."
Over four years at Ohio State, Egbuka compiled 205 catches for 2,868 yards and 26 total touchdowns (24 receiving). In 2024, he posted his second-best yardage output with 1,011 and had 10 touchdowns.
RELATED: Former NFL RB makes surprise pick for Bills' offense in rare mock draft
Egbuka would be a great fit in Buffalo. The Ohio State product can be the answer on the boundary that the Bills need, but he's also capable of lining up in the slot, giving Buffalo multiple ways to deploy him when Shakir isn't in the slot.
Egbuka isn't going to be a deep threat in the offense, but he's still capable of ripping off big plays thanks to his impressive yards after catch ability. Egbuka also displays savvy route-running, can get open quickly, and he has a high football IQ.
While the expectation would be for Egbuka to be a depth piece in his first season, it's conceivable that he could jump Palmer on the depth chart as soon as 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —