NFL Draft scenario allows Bills to beef up defensive front with national champ
The Buffalo Bills may be best served to take a page out of the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles' playbook.
The Eagles' homegrown defensive line feasted in a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, and, hopefully, Bills' brass was taking notes. Philadelphia drafted starters Milton Williams, Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter in successive years and all three harassed Patrick Mahomes during the Super Bowl win.
Needing to add immediate youth and size next to defensive tackle Ed Oliver, the most practical way for Buffalo to do so is likely through the draft. NFL Media's Gennaro Filice has drawn up a scenario where the Bills stand pat at No. 30 overall in Round 1 and wind up with Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams.
Coming off a four-tackle performance in Ohio State's CFP Championship Game victory over Notre Dame, Williams was the fourth defensive tackle off the board in Filice's mock draft. Michigan's Mason Graham went No. 8 overall to the Carolina Panthers followed by Mississippi's Walter Nolen to the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 16 selection. The Minnesota Vikings nabbed Michigan's Kenneth Grant at No. 24 in the order.
"In a league that has turned back to the ground game, the Bills’ undersized defensive front is increasingly problematic. So, let’s give them some Grade A beef in this 6-3, 327-pounder out of Ohio State. Williams is a beastly run-stuffer with immense power to push the pocket on pass plays," said Filice.
RELATED: Reunion with former Brandon Beane draft pick would fill Bills' defensive need
In addition to his physical makeup, Williams appears to be one of the more seasoned defensive linemen in the draft class. He was a four-year contributor for a perennial Big Ten Conference contender. The all-conference performer totaled 51 career appearances for the Buckeyes, playing at least 12 games four years in a row.
Using a premium draft pick on the defensive interior may be Buffalo's best option at the bottom of Round 1.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —