New seven-round mock draft predicts Buffalo Bills' entire 10-pick haul
Chris Trapasso's new seven-round mock draft provides an example of what the Buffalo Bills' haul could look like by April 26.
After focusing on the defense in Rounds 1 and 2, Trapasso predicts the Bills add rookies at RB, WR, and TE to help Josh Allen.
Pick 30: Kenneth Grant — DT, Michigan
"The Bills wait patiently and see Grant fall into their lap. He's the beefy defensive tackle they need on their defensive line and provides upside at still 21 years old," writes Trapasso.
Pick 56: Darien Porter — CB, Iowa State
Porter's elite traits could make him an intriguing prospect to take on Day 2. At 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, he ran a 4.3 40-yard dash. According to Lance Zierlein, "he has excellent zone awareness with the twitch and ball skills to expand his sphere of influence."
Pick 62: Donovan Ezeiruaku — EDGE, Boston College
The winner of the Ted Hendricks Award in 2024 for the nation's best defensive end would be a steal at pick 62. His 16.5 sacks last season helped him earn ACC Defensive Player of the Year.
Pick 109: Dont'e Thornton — WR, Tennessee
The Bills add a deep threat for Allen in Round 4. Thornton is a 6-foot-5 WR that runs a 4.3 40-yard dash and averaged 21.9 yards per catch during his college career.
Pick 132: Caleb Ransaw — CB, Tulane
Ransaw is a versatile defender that can cover and help defend the run. Zierlein believes "a move to safety could be a comfortable transition."
Rounding Out the Draft Class
Buffalo's picks in Rounds 5 and 6 include Cam Horsley (DT, Boston College), CJ Dippre (TE, Alabama), Corey Kiner (RB, Cincinnati), Maxen Hook (S, Toledo), and Elijah Ponder (EDGE, Cal-Poly).
Dippre and Kiner add depth to Joe Brady's arsenal of weapons, who could project to take on expanded roles if the team moves on from Dawson Knox or James Cook next offseason. Horsley and Ponder give Bobby Babich more options when rotating the defensive line, and Hook gives McDermott a new Day 3 DB project to work with.
