New seven-round mock draft predicts Buffalo Bills' entire 10-pick haul

Chris Trapasso fixes up the Bills' defense and adds some intriguing weapons for Josh Allen

Colin Richey

Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) reaches out to sack Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff national championship game against Washington at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, January 8, 2024.
Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) reaches out to sack Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff national championship game against Washington at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, January 8, 2024. / Melanie Maxwell / USA TODAY NETWORK
Chris Trapasso's new seven-round mock draft provides an example of what the Buffalo Bills' haul could look like by April 26.

After focusing on the defense in Rounds 1 and 2, Trapasso predicts the Bills add rookies at RB, WR, and TE to help Josh Allen.

Pick 30: Kenneth Grant — DT, Michigan

"The Bills wait patiently and see Grant fall into their lap. He's the beefy defensive tackle they need on their defensive line and provides upside at still 21 years old," writes Trapasso.

Pick 56: Darien Porter — CB, Iowa State

Darien Porter running the 40 yard das
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa State defensive back Darien Porter (DB25) runs in the 40 yard dash during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Porter's elite traits could make him an intriguing prospect to take on Day 2. At 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, he ran a 4.3 40-yard dash. According to Lance Zierlein, "he has excellent zone awareness with the twitch and ball skills to expand his sphere of influence."

Pick 62: Donovan Ezeiruaku — EDGE, Boston College

The winner of the Ted Hendricks Award in 2024 for the nation's best defensive end would be a steal at pick 62. His 16.5 sacks last season helped him earn ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Pick 109: Dont'e Thornton — WR, Tennessee

Dont'e Thornton running with the football
Tennessee wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (1) is chased by Florida cornerback Jaydon Hill (23) during the NCAA football game between Tennessee and Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bills add a deep threat for Allen in Round 4. Thornton is a 6-foot-5 WR that runs a 4.3 40-yard dash and averaged 21.9 yards per catch during his college career.

Pick 132: Caleb Ransaw — CB, Tulane

Ransaw is a versatile defender that can cover and help defend the run. Zierlein believes "a move to safety could be a comfortable transition."

Rounding Out the Draft Class

Buffalo's picks in Rounds 5 and 6 include Cam Horsley (DT, Boston College), CJ Dippre (TE, Alabama), Corey Kiner (RB, Cincinnati), Maxen Hook (S, Toledo), and Elijah Ponder (EDGE, Cal-Poly).

Dippre and Kiner add depth to Joe Brady's arsenal of weapons, who could project to take on expanded roles if the team moves on from Dawson Knox or James Cook next offseason. Horsley and Ponder give Bobby Babich more options when rotating the defensive line, and Hook gives McDermott a new Day 3 DB project to work with.

Colin Richey
COLIN RICHEY

Colin Richey is a die-hard Buffalo sports fan. He contributes weekly game recaps for BuffaloFAMBase.com during Bills season, and can be found on ESPN+ calling Canisius sporting events from the broadcast booth. You can find him on Twitter/X at @whatthef00tball

