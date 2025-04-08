Mel Kiper solves all three Bills' defensive issues in two-round mock draft
The Buffalo Bills have three seeming defensive needs heading into the NFL Draft, and with three Top 62 picks, they'll likely have the chance to address all three early on.
With only 16 days to go until Round 1 kicks off, mock draft original Mel Kiper projected every pick over the first two rounds, and he went all defense for the Bills.
"Teams were able to throw against Buffalo last season, completing 68.5% of their passes into coverage. That was fifth worst in the league, and worst among playoff teams," noted ESPN's draft expert.
Filling the starting cornerback spot that Rasul Douglas held in 2024, adding beef to the defensive line interior and creating more competition in the safeties room are the three issues that are potentially solved if Kiper's simulation plays out.
Buffalo used the No. 30 overall selection on Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston, who was labeled a good fit for Sean McDermott's defense by Pete Prisco. He's the fourth cornerback off the board, including two-way player Travis Hunter, who was Cleveland's pick at No. 2 overall. Michigan's Will Johnson landed with the San Francisco 49ers at No. 11 overall and the Miami Dolphins drafted Texas's Jahdae Barron two picks later.
"Hairston can fly. He ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the combine, the fastest time at the event this year. And he has the hands to make plays, with six picks over the past two seasons," said Kiper in his post-pick analysis.
Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant and Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos, who have been linked to the Bills by multiple draft analysts, were both available at No. 30 overall in Kiper's mock, but they were gone by the time Buffalo made its second pick at No. 56 overall. The 49ers grabbed Grant at No. 43 overall followed by the Dallas Cowboys using the next pick on Amos.
Next up at No. 56 in the order, the Bills selected Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, who is reportedly using one of Buffalo's official "30" prospect visits.
"Williams is stout against the run up the middle, but he also shows the quickness and suddenness to penetrate the backfield," said Kiper.
Six selections later, the Bills grabbed Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts at No. 62 overall.
"Getting a player with 13 interceptions over the past two seasons (most in FBS) this late in Round 2 would be great for Buffalo," said Kiper.
Landing three potential defensive starters in the first two rounds? According to Kiper, it's a possibility the Bills.
