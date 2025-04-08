Syracuse and UB linebackers headline Bills' local pro day attendees list
The Buffalo Bills' local pro day, set for April 11, features draft-eligible players from schools in the region, as well as athletes from the Western New York area. So far, six names will reportedly be attending, including two UB Bulls and two Syracuse Orange.
Shaun Dolac — LB, Buffalo
The West Seneca native was a consensus All-American in 2024 and won MAC Defensive Player of the Year, but was snubbed from the NFL Combine and Senior Bowl. He was also first-team All-MAC in 2022 and 2024, missing most of 2023 due to injury.
Dolac led college football with 168 total tackles and 177 interception return yards, on top of his six sacks and five interceptions. The Bills have a history of signing undrafted players out of UB, and Dolac could be next in line.
Camden White — DL, Mercyhurst
A Batavia native, the 6-foot-5, 265 pound defensive lineman called the invite, "a dream becoming my reality" in his announcement post on X. He totaled three sacks, two forced fumbles, and 34 tackles in 2024, and earned 2023 PSAC West Defensive Second Team.
Marlowe Wax — LB, Syracuse
Wax started 47 games for the Orange, accumulating 338 total tackles and 21 sacks. His 42 TFLs and 10 forced fumbles both rank second in program history behind Dwight Freeney. He earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2023, and was an honorable mention in 2024 and 2022.
Alijah Clark — S, Syracuse
Between his time with Rutgers and Syracuse, Clark recorded 187 tackles, two interceptions, and nine pass breakups. Lance Zierlein described him as playing "with solid anticipation in coverage and a feel for attacking throwing lanes when he’s in position."
Donovan McMillon — S, Pittsburgh
Pitt's leader in tackles each of the past two seasons, McMillon compiled 115 in 2024, along with an interception and nine passes defended, earning an invite to the Hula Bowl all-star game. His 21 bench reps at Pitt's Pro Day would've ranked first among DBs at the Combine in Indy.
Ethan Duane — P, Buffalo
A native of Melbourne, Australia, Duane averaged 42.6 yards per punt in his first season with the Bulls. He had 10 punts of 50+ yards, including a 68 yard punt against Liberty in the Bahamas Bowl.
