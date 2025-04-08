Bills Central

Syracuse and UB linebackers headline Bills' local pro day attendees list

Buffalo is searching locally for their next draft gem

Colin Richey

Buffalo linebacker Shaun Dolac (52) intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter of the game on Saturday September 2, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
Buffalo linebacker Shaun Dolac (52) intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter of the game on Saturday September 2, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. / Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills' local pro day, set for April 11, features draft-eligible players from schools in the region, as well as athletes from the Western New York area. So far, six names will reportedly be attending, including two UB Bulls and two Syracuse Orange.

Shaun Dolac — LB, Buffalo

The West Seneca native was a consensus All-American in 2024 and won MAC Defensive Player of the Year, but was snubbed from the NFL Combine and Senior Bowl. He was also first-team All-MAC in 2022 and 2024, missing most of 2023 due to injury.

Dolac led college football with 168 total tackles and 177 interception return yards, on top of his six sacks and five interceptions. The Bills have a history of signing undrafted players out of UB, and Dolac could be next in line.

Camden White — DL, Mercyhurst

A Batavia native, the 6-foot-5, 265 pound defensive lineman called the invite, "a dream becoming my reality" in his announcement post on X. He totaled three sacks, two forced fumbles, and 34 tackles in 2024, and earned 2023 PSAC West Defensive Second Team.

Marlowe Wax — LB, Syracuse

Marlowe Wax
Sep 9, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange linebacker Marlowe Wax (2) against the Western Michigan Broncos during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Wax started 47 games for the Orange, accumulating 338 total tackles and 21 sacks. His 42 TFLs and 10 forced fumbles both rank second in program history behind Dwight Freeney. He earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2023, and was an honorable mention in 2024 and 2022.

Alijah Clark — S, Syracuse

Alijah Clark attempting to make a tackle
Sep 23, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Army Black Knights wide receiver Noah Short (15) tries to avoid a tackle by Syracuse Orange defensive back Alijah Clark (5) after a catch in the first quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Between his time with Rutgers and Syracuse, Clark recorded 187 tackles, two interceptions, and nine pass breakups. Lance Zierlein described him as playing "with solid anticipation in coverage and a feel for attacking throwing lanes when he’s in position."

Donovan McMillon — S, Pittsburgh

Donovan McMillon breaks up pass
Nov 16, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Donovan McMillon (3) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Troy Stellato (10) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pitt's leader in tackles each of the past two seasons, McMillon compiled 115 in 2024, along with an interception and nine passes defended, earning an invite to the Hula Bowl all-star game. His 21 bench reps at Pitt's Pro Day would've ranked first among DBs at the Combine in Indy.

Ethan Duane — P, Buffalo

A native of Melbourne, Australia, Duane averaged 42.6 yards per punt in his first season with the Bulls. He had 10 punts of 50+ yards, including a 68 yard punt against Liberty in the Bahamas Bowl.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Colin Richey
COLIN RICHEY

Colin Richey is a die-hard Buffalo sports fan. He contributes weekly game recaps for BuffaloFAMBase.com during Bills season, and can be found on ESPN+ calling Canisius sporting events from the broadcast booth. You can find him on Twitter/X at @whatthef00tball

Home/News