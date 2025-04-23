Bills predicted to trade up with Falcons in NFL Draft to select 16-sack edge rusher
The Buffalo Bills cut ties with Von Miller this offseason but went on to replace him with Joey Bosa, which sets the team up with a solid trio of edge rushers going into the 2025 NFL season.
Unfortunately, as currently constructed, the Bills have some big question marks with that group. While Greg Rousseau is locked in for the long haul, A.J. Epenesa is on the final year of his deal and Bosa, who has a lengthy injury history, signed a one-year contract.
If the Bills don't want to find themselves with two holes to fill in 2026, they should have their eye on an edge rusher in this year's draft. With that in mind, Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com predicts Buffalo will trade up in Round 2, with the Atlanta Falcons, to the 46th pick to take Arkansas edge rusher Landon Jackson.
"The Arkansas prospect is massive at 6-foot-6, 264 pounds and plays the game with aggression. He uses his size to his advantage, and his quickness and explosive pass-rush ability were on display at the Senior Bowl earlier this offseason," Parrino wrote.
The proposed trade sees the Bills give up pick Nos. 56, 132 and 173 for the Falcons' No. 46 selection. According to the NFL Draft trade value chart, the Bills would actually get the better of this deal, with their picks equaling out to 402.2 points and the selection from the Falcons being worth 440.
RELATED: Bills advised against taking SEC pass rusher in NFL Draft
Jackson had a productive last few seasons with the Razorbacks, with the big-bodied prospect tallying 13 sacks in that span, with 6.5 in each season. Jackson finished his college career with 16 sacks in total.
"Overall, Jackson flashes the ability to be an impactful defensive lineman and his success in the NFL will be based on what role he plays in a defense," The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler wrote in his scouting report for Jackson. "He looks best suited to be a run-stopping DE in a 4-3 scheme or a 3-4 DE."
Jackson is going to need some time to refine his pass-rushing repertoire, but that's just fine if he lands in Buffalo. Jackson can serve as depth in his first season behind Bosa, Rousseau and Epenesa while he continues to develop his skills.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —