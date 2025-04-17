Bills Central

4 NFL Draft RB prospects who can potentially succeed Bills' James Cook

The Buffalo Bills have 10 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft and RB James Cook's eventual replacement could be on the menu

Ralph Ventre

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back LeQuint Allen (1) runs with the ball against Miami Hurricanes linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (1) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back LeQuint Allen (1) runs with the ball against Miami Hurricanes linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (1) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
In this story:

With their starting running back heading into the final year of his rookie contract, the Buffalo Bills may be looking for the next James Cook during next week's NFL Draft.

In fact, the Bills drafted Cook three years ago in Round 2 when they were in a similar situation. Devin Singletary, a 2019 third-round pick, was in his contract year. Buffalo let its starter walk in free agency after the season and Cook emerged as RB1 in 2023.

Having also selected Zack Moss with 2020 third-rounder, the Bills have shown their preference to build the RB position through the draft during general manager Brandon Beane's tenure.

With Cook potentially gone in 2026, the Bills could opt to find his eventual replacement amongst a solid running back draft pool.

James Cook (4) dives
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) dives for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

It's important to consider, however, that the Bills probably won't commit four roster spots to the running back position, especially when they have fullback Reggie Gilliam to account for, too. With Cook, Ray Davis and Ty Johnson seemingly locked into spots, the Bills will have to trade Cook to create a roster spot or be okay with relegating the rookie running back to practice squad where another team could potentially claim him.

Assuming the Bills have a plan, and it involves using an early to mid round pick on a running back, here are four prospects to target.

LeQuint Allen, Syracuse

The 6-foot Allen posted back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing campaigns for Syracuse. He is a proven pass-catcher out of the backfield after leading Division I FBS running backs with 64 receptions in 14 games last year. Projected as a Round 4/5 selection by NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein, "his pass-protection willingness and execution stands out against others in this class."

LeQuint Allen (1) catch
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back LeQuint Allen (1) catches the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Trevor Etienne, Florida

The 5-foot-9 Etienne was a three-year contributor for Florida, leading the team in rushing touchdowns each of the past two seasons. Étienne, younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars' 2021 first-round running back Travis, ran a 4.42 in the 40-yard dash, but does have a 2024 DUI arrest on his file.

Trevor Etienne (1) powers
Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) powers past Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) to score the game winning touchdown during overtime of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State

Arguably the most exciting of the four prospects, the Ole Miss transfer was rock steady for the CFP national champions in his lone year at Ohio State. The 6-foot Judkins rushed 194 times for 1,060 yards and scored a team-high 16 touchdowns. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48s and produced the best broad jump (11'0") amongst RB prospects at the NFL Combine.

Quinshon Judkins (1)
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) gets away from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish defense for a long run in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dylan Sampson, Tennessee

After two seasons as a contributor, Sampson emerged as the lead running back for Tennessee in 2024. The 5-foot-8 Sampson, who weighs in at 200 pounds, rushed for 1,491 yards and a single-season program-record 22 touchdowns. He could land in the Top 100 next week.

Dylan Sampson (6) runs
Nov 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Dylan Sampson (6) runs the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News