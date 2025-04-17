4 NFL Draft RB prospects who can potentially succeed Bills' James Cook
With their starting running back heading into the final year of his rookie contract, the Buffalo Bills may be looking for the next James Cook during next week's NFL Draft.
In fact, the Bills drafted Cook three years ago in Round 2 when they were in a similar situation. Devin Singletary, a 2019 third-round pick, was in his contract year. Buffalo let its starter walk in free agency after the season and Cook emerged as RB1 in 2023.
Having also selected Zack Moss with 2020 third-rounder, the Bills have shown their preference to build the RB position through the draft during general manager Brandon Beane's tenure.
With Cook potentially gone in 2026, the Bills could opt to find his eventual replacement amongst a solid running back draft pool.
It's important to consider, however, that the Bills probably won't commit four roster spots to the running back position, especially when they have fullback Reggie Gilliam to account for, too. With Cook, Ray Davis and Ty Johnson seemingly locked into spots, the Bills will have to trade Cook to create a roster spot or be okay with relegating the rookie running back to practice squad where another team could potentially claim him.
Assuming the Bills have a plan, and it involves using an early to mid round pick on a running back, here are four prospects to target.
LeQuint Allen, Syracuse
The 6-foot Allen posted back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing campaigns for Syracuse. He is a proven pass-catcher out of the backfield after leading Division I FBS running backs with 64 receptions in 14 games last year. Projected as a Round 4/5 selection by NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein, "his pass-protection willingness and execution stands out against others in this class."
Trevor Etienne, Florida
The 5-foot-9 Etienne was a three-year contributor for Florida, leading the team in rushing touchdowns each of the past two seasons. Étienne, younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars' 2021 first-round running back Travis, ran a 4.42 in the 40-yard dash, but does have a 2024 DUI arrest on his file.
Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State
Arguably the most exciting of the four prospects, the Ole Miss transfer was rock steady for the CFP national champions in his lone year at Ohio State. The 6-foot Judkins rushed 194 times for 1,060 yards and scored a team-high 16 touchdowns. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48s and produced the best broad jump (11'0") amongst RB prospects at the NFL Combine.
Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
After two seasons as a contributor, Sampson emerged as the lead running back for Tennessee in 2024. The 5-foot-8 Sampson, who weighs in at 200 pounds, rushed for 1,491 yards and a single-season program-record 22 touchdowns. He could land in the Top 100 next week.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —