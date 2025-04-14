Bills could address need for speed with blazing fast SEC receiver
Late Raiders owner Al Davis was known for drafting fast guys, particularly wide receivers, almost to a fault. The league is full of examples of uber-fast players that simply weren't good enough to play at the NFL level. This game is so much more than just being able to run fast in a straight line, and Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane appears to understand that.
"We're always looking to add speed, but they gotta be football players too,...football as we know it, isn't played on a track," said Beane at a press conference. So, what kind of receiver might draw Beane's attention?
According to Bills beat reporter Ryan Talbot, Tennessee receiver Dont'e Thornton has Beane's attention and could be a day two or three target.
Thornton's speed is in the elite category, with a blazing 4.3, 40-time during February's NFL combine. He also possesses terrific size, at 6'5", and 205 pounds. He started his collegiate career with the Oregon Ducks, before transferring to Tennessee in 2023. In two seasons with the Volunteers, Thornton amassed 885 yards on 39 receptions with seven touchdowns. In 2024, he averaged a mind-blowing 25.4 yards per reception, best in FBS.
Thornton could be the perfect field stretcher the Bills need to help receiver Khalil Shakir and tight end Dalton Kincaid operate more effectively underneath. Some mock drafts have Thornton going in the third round, while others have him as a day-three prospect. Beane will need to gauge when a good spot might be to select Thornton, if he wants him on the Bills roster for 2025.
RELATED: Bills host workout for high-speed WR prospect from Stefon Diggs alma mater
Trying to figure out a good spot to select him will be tricky, but he has a limited route tree and relies on his physical tools more than route running to create separation. If the Bills can develop him into a more refined route runner, the sky is the limit for Thornton.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —