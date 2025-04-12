4 potential landing spots for Bills free agent corner Rasul Douglas
When Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane traded for former Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas, in 2023, he made an immediate impact on the Bills' defense. This was a big trade because it patched up a significant weakness when corner Tre'Davious White went down with a season-ending injury.
Douglas immediately solidified the position, posting four interceptions, 29 tackles, and eight passes defensed in just eight starts. 2024 was a slightly different story, with zero picks in 15 games. Douglas is only 29, but is Father Time already affecting him, or was last season simply an anomaly?
It appears that the Bills may not keep Douglas around for the 2025 season to find out the answer to that question, as he remains an unsigned free agent. Despite the Bills' glaring need for a number two corner opposite Christian Benford. The Bills signed former Bills' corner, Dane Jackson, to a one-year free agent deal, but he is not the answer. Let's look at some potential landing spots for Douglas in 2025.
Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks seem to be in on every player rumor this offseason, and Douglas is no different. Seattle, in some ways, is in a mini-rebuild with a new quarterback, Sam Darnold, and they let longtime Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett go, but what about the defense?
There was a time when the Seahawks' defense was one of the best in the league and their Legion of Boom was legendary. Those days are long gone, but the Seahawks' pass defense still finished 11th in the league last season. Douglas could compete right away for a starting role with the Seahawks, and at worst, provide them with depth and veteran leadership.
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings are looking to replace Stephon Gilmore, and with defensive coordinator Brian Flores running the defense, it's believed that Douglas would fit well with Flores's scheme. The Vikings in 2024 allowed 242 yards passing last season, and worse, more than 350 passing yards in five of their final seven games.
Douglas likely has a better chance of earning a starting role with the Vikings than he would with the Seahawks, and he may not be spectacular, but he provides a steady option. One plus that hasn't been mentioned as well is his familiarity with the Packers, which could help in the division as well.
New Orleans Saints
The Saints just hired a new head coach in Kellen Moore, and with the Saints' massive salary cap issues, they will need to use free agency's version of a bargain bin and rookies to build up the secondary. They traded their best corner, Marshon Lattimore, to the Commanders last year.
The same that was true with the Seahawks and Vikings is also true with the Saints. Douglas provides the Saints with veteran leadership and is the perfect bridge corner to help bring along a young rookie corner.
Buffalo Bills
There haven't been many conversations surrounding the possibility of Douglas returning to the Bills, though the door hasn't been closed on this option yet. The Bills brought back Dane Jackson, after he left via free agency for a season in Carolina, but he isn't the answer to the Bills' question mark with their number two corner.
The Bills also traded first-round bust Kaiir Elam. Their depth is weak, and bringing Douglas back gives the team some answers at the position, and they could still draft a rookie corner in this year's draft to compete for the starting role.
