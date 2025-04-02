Bills executive talks new stadium PSLs and potential costs
Personal Seat Licenses, commonly called PSLs, have long been a sore subject for fans. Given the cost, it's understandable as fans are already paying for the ticket, but the PSL essentially gives the fans the right to buy those season tickets.
NFL teams typically do this to help finance the cost of a new stadium or renovations, and the Buffalo Bills are next up.
Buffalo's local WKBW sat down with Bills' Chief Operating Officer Pete Guelli and spoke about the PSLs for the new stadium. When asked about pricing, he said, "There's going to be an opportunity for everyone to get involved."
Currently, the cheapest PSL is $2,500, but according to Guelli, after talking with more of the fans, they anticipate that cost could come down more.
By the start of the 2025 season, according to Guelli, season ticket holders will have participated in the Stadium Experience. Guelli also said, "Every single consumer and every single fan that wants to participate, there will be a price point for them."
Bills hope to host the NFL draft and NHL Winter Classic
With the new stadium, Guelli confirmed the team is working towards potentially hosting the NFL draft in 2028 or 2029. During Guelli's interview with WKBW, he said, "They (the NFL) know how serious we are about this entire project. If we can host that draft in 2028 or 2029, we're going for it."
Guelli also confirmed the Bills have been talking with the NHL about being the host site for the Winter Classic or a Stadium Series game. It doesn't sound like the team plans to stop there, with other ideas of hosting soccer, lacrosse, and other sporting events at the Bills' new home when construction is complete.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —