Bills host workout for high-speed WR prospect from Stefon Diggs alma mater

The Buffalo Bills show interest in a WR with a mid-round draft grade and plenty of collegiate production

Ralph Ventre

Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Tai Felton (10) runs by Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) during the second half at SECU Stadium.
Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Tai Felton (10) runs by Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) during the second half at SECU Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
It's been 10 years since Stefon Diggs was a fifth-round draft pick out of Maryland, and there soon could be another fellow Terp joining him in the NFL.

Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton, a projected mid-round selection, certainly seems like a worthwhile target for the Buffalo Bills later this month, and, apparently he's on the team's radar.

The Draft Network reported that Felton worked out for the Bills recently while also participating in virtual interviews with Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans and New York Giants.

While some draft analysts tab Felton as a slot receiver in the NFL, he's over 6-feet tall and shouldn't be pigeonholed into strictly playing inside. Felton has the athleticism and résumé that usually translates well to the next level.

Acing NFL Combine testing, Felton was one of 10 WR prospects to run a sub-4.4 time in the 40-yard dash. In addition to clocking in at 4.37, he was Top 5 in both vertical jump and broad jump.

Stefon Diggs (1)
Nov 1, 2014; University Park, PA, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receivers Jacquille Veii (center) and Stefon Diggs (right) celebrate following the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Maryland defeated Penn State 20-19 / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The four-year contributor coming off a highly-productive two-season sample. Felton led the Terps in touchdown receptions each of the past two years. In 2024, he caught 96 passes for 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns over 12 starts.

The Bills have scheduled "30" visits with multiple WRs such as Auburn's KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Texas prospect Isaiah Bond, Georgia's Arian Smith and Arkansas riser Isaac TeSlaa.

Tai Felton Senior Bowl
Feb 1, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team wide receiver Tai Felton of Maryland (10) grabs a touchdown pass against the National team during the second half of the 2025 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

