Bills host workout for high-speed WR prospect from Stefon Diggs alma mater
It's been 10 years since Stefon Diggs was a fifth-round draft pick out of Maryland, and there soon could be another fellow Terp joining him in the NFL.
Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton, a projected mid-round selection, certainly seems like a worthwhile target for the Buffalo Bills later this month, and, apparently he's on the team's radar.
The Draft Network reported that Felton worked out for the Bills recently while also participating in virtual interviews with Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans and New York Giants.
While some draft analysts tab Felton as a slot receiver in the NFL, he's over 6-feet tall and shouldn't be pigeonholed into strictly playing inside. Felton has the athleticism and résumé that usually translates well to the next level.
Acing NFL Combine testing, Felton was one of 10 WR prospects to run a sub-4.4 time in the 40-yard dash. In addition to clocking in at 4.37, he was Top 5 in both vertical jump and broad jump.
The four-year contributor coming off a highly-productive two-season sample. Felton led the Terps in touchdown receptions each of the past two years. In 2024, he caught 96 passes for 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns over 12 starts.
The Bills have scheduled "30" visits with multiple WRs such as Auburn's KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Texas prospect Isaiah Bond, Georgia's Arian Smith and Arkansas riser Isaac TeSlaa.
