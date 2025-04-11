4 Bills players who need productive seasons on expiring contracts
The Buffalo Bills' next order of business this offseason is the upcoming NFL Draft, and there'll likely be more free agent signings before we get to the start of the season as well.
Bills GM Brandon Beane has also been busy, signing a handful of players to contract extensions beyond the coming season. Still, several other players are heading into their final year of their deal.
According to Spotrac, the Bills have 29 players whose contracts are set to expire after the 2025 season. Most of those are backups and special teamers that few fans will recognize, but a handful are big names or vital to the Bills' success. A big season by any of these guys will not only help the Bills reach the ultimate goal of a Super Bowl but will go a long way towards landing them new, more lucrative contracts either with the Bills or another team via free agency. Here are four players who are entering "prove it" years.
LB Matt Milano
Milano was named an All-Pro following the 2022 season but has struggled mightily since then with injuries. During the last two seasons, he played in only nine games and missed the 2023 playoffs. Milano is an integral part of the Bills' defense, and when he's on the field, the defense is far better than without.
Milano agreed to restructure his deal this offseason, removing one of two remaining years. Now, he's slated to become a free agent after the 2025 season. If he can stay healthy this year and have a big season, he'll be able to cash in on a new deal, hopefully with the Bills. If not, he's likely no longer on the Bills roster after this coming season.
C/G Connor McGovern
When the Bills let former center Mitch Morse go, many fans were concerned about McGovern moving from guard to center. McGovern did not disappoint and was arguably better than Morse. McGovern is entering the final year of his deal, and the Bills would prefer to keep him around beyond 2025.
It was recently reported that the Bills and McGovern were in talks about a contract extension, but nothing has been done yet. If he goes into this season without a new deal and plays at a Pro Bowl Level, he'll earn a much bigger piece of the Bills' salary cap. More importantly, Josh Allen and the Bills' offense would greatly benefit.
RB James Cook
It shouldn't surprise anyone to see Bills running back James Cook on this list. He's been very vocal this offseason about what he wants in his new deal, but the Bills don't seem keen on paying him the $15 million annual average he's requesting. If a contract extension isn't done this offseason, Cook might have played his final season with the Bills in 2025. That said, Cook is the one who potentially stands to lose the most by not agreeing to a new deal.
Yes, he could cash out big-time after the season, but the running back position is often injured, and his season could be quickly derailed. On the flip side, the Bills have one of the best offensive lines in the game, and likely wouldn't miss a beat if they had to rely on Ty Johnson and Ray Davis to carry the rushing attack.
DE Joey Bosa
Joey Bosa signed a one-year free agent deal to join the Bills this offseason. Some fans are undecided on this acquisition, due to his injury history. His production hasn't been the same as it was early in his career either, and at age 29, have the injuries advanced his ability to play beyond what would normally be expected?
If Bosa can stay healthy and provide a big impact on the defense, he could line himself up for one last big payday, either with the Bills or another team in free agency. It goes without saying what a Pro Bowl-type season from Bosa would mean to the Bills and their pursuit of a Super Bowl Championship.
