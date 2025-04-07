3 underrated Bills who can make significant impact on 2025 season
The 2024 season showed that you don't necessarily need a superstar outside your MVP quarterback to succeed. The only first-team Pro Bowlers on the 2024 Buffalo Bills were Josh Allen and tackle Dion Dawkins, and Allen was the team's lone All-Pro Second Team selection.
The Bills' lack of superstars likely played a huge factor in Allen being voted as NFL MVP.
Still, the Bills will be counting on someone to step up in 2025 and deliver impactful plays when called upon on both sides of the ball. Allen is a phenomenal player, but he needs some help, and the defense was lackluster and wildly inconsistent.
Who will the Bills be able to count on next season? That answer comes from three underrated players. One of them was expected to be more of a focal point last season, another hasn't garnered much faith from the fan base and the third, almost no one is talking about this offseason. Who are they? Let's get into that now.
TE Dalton Kincaid
Fans expected much more from Kincaid in Year 2, following a record-setting rookie campaign. Unfortunately, 2024 yielded underwhelming results, despite being the second most targeted player for the Bills. Kincaid was unable to turn those targets into consistent and impactful plays and it culminated in what many view as a dropped pass in the AFC Championship Game.
Kincaid finished 2024 with 44 receptions, 448 yards, and two touchdowns (75 targets). Many in the fanbase are down on Kincaid and have lost faith that he will become the player we expected when he was drafted in the first round of the 2023 draft. At the end of the season press conference, Beane said of Kincaid, "He's going to have to continue to work on his play strength. He's not as built and muscular as, let's just say, Dawson is, and so that's one of the nuances of this game."
S Cole Bishop
Bishop played in 16 games, starting four in 2024. He recorded 40 total tackles, including one for a loss. His first start came against the Houston Texans where a mistake led to a big Nico Collins touchdown, but he improved as the season went on. In the postseason, he played in all three games, including his first career postseason start in the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.
In that title game, Bishop led all players on both sides with 10 tackles, including nine solo. Despite the Bills re-signing safety Damar Hamlin, 2024's starter, Bishop is the unquestioned future at the position. Bills general manager Brandon Beane, said “We’re going to count on Cole.. he’s going to have every chance this year.”
EDGE Javon Solomon
We didn't see much of Javon Solomon during his rookie year, but he managed to record two sacks on the season, along with 13 tackles. Solomon is an intriguing player due to his college production (he is Troy's all-time sack king). His limited time as a pro doesn't offer much in terms of film or give us any insight into how good he can be. The Bills added Joey Bosa and Michael Hoecht to the roster during free agency, but with Hoecht serving a six-game suspension, Solomon should see a significant uptick in snaps early in the 2025 season.
