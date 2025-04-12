All-American linebacker 'balled out' at Bills local pro day
The Buffalo Bills' pre-draft evaluation process is in full swing, as they leave no stone unturned in preparation for the upcoming draft. It's anyone's guess what is on Bills GM Brandon Beane's mind, but we've heard snippets here and there that could help us get some ideas.
We can try to get a clue by looking at the players they have had, or will have, for "30" visits, many of those are edge defenders, corners, and wide receivers. They've also had an eye on the linebacker position, and all eyes were on local UB product and All-American linebacker, Shaun Dolac, at the Bills' local pro day.
A Bills beat reporter and writer for Syracuse.com, posted on X earlier that per a source, Shaun Dolac "balled out" during what he called an "impressive showing". He added that Dolac is getting noticed around the league, with over 10 Zoom and seven personal meetings.
Initially, Dolac was considered an undrafted free agent rookie prospect, but as the draft season continued, he began to turn heads, starting at the UB pro day a month ago. Dolac was not invited to the NFL Combine, but his UB numbers match up very well among the linebackers who were in attendance, ranking seventh or better.
The Bills have seven day three picks, including five in the fourth and fifth rounds, and the Bills could use an additional linebacker to help build depth at that position. During the last two seasons, Milano has played only nine games, and Terrel Bernard missed four last season. Adding a player with Dolac's measurables and potential on day three of the draft could be a steal. Worst case, they pick up a kid with a local story and provide solid depth.
