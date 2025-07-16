Eagles free agent idea adds Bills $120 million castoff to address weakness
The Philadelphia Eagles need more help along the edge if they want to repeat as Super Bowl champions in 2025.
Not only did the team recently trade away Bryce Huff, who was a zero for the champs in 2024, they also lost Brandon Graham to retirement and Josh Sweat to free agency.
Add in the fact that Milton Williams flew the coop for the New England Patriots in free agency and you have an Eagles team that's missing three of its top-five sacks leaders from 2024.
Because of all that, it makes sense that CBS Sports' John Breech listed the Eagles as one of the best possible landing spots for former Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller.
"The Eagles don't need Miller to start, they just need him to rush the passer in key spots, which would essentially be the perfect role for him at this point in his career," he said. "Also, with 15 years of experience under his belt, he'd be a solid veteran presence for Philadelphia's younger players. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is always looking to improve his team in the trenches, so adding Miller on a cheap, one-year deal certainly wouldn't be out of character for him."
Miller was cut by the Bills earlier this offseason after initially signing a six-year, $120 million deal with the team in 2022.
Miller isn't the same dominant edge rusher he once was, but he's still a difference-maker when on the field.
According to Pro Football Focus, Miller tallied six sacks and 32 pressures in 2024 despite playing on 33% of snaps over 13 games.
Miller would be a perfect one-year stopgap for the Eagles, and the eight-time Pro Bowler would likely have plenty of interest in joining Philadelphia because the team gives him a legitimate shot to win another Super Bowl.
Thanks to their slew of cost-cutting moves this offseason, the Eagles are sitting pretty with $30.7 million in cap space. That's more than enough to bring Miller in.
