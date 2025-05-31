Bills' WR Elijah Moore has already discovered that Buffalo is built different
For wide receiver Elijah Moore, the Buffalo Bills offer yet another shot at a fresh start, and the best opportunity of his career.
A former second-round pick, Moore has struggled to really find his footing in the NFL, but that certainly hasn't been all his fault, as he's been dealt a bad hand at each of his stops.
Nobody will say that Moore is blameless in his struggles, but he also had to overcome terrible quarterback situations in both Cleveland and New York.
Now in Buffalo, Moore is afforded the opportunity to play with an elite quarterback in Josh Allen, and there are plenty of targets up for grabs with the team having an uncertain situation at receiver.
"When I wasn't in, I was just watching him, because obviously I'm on the other side of it now. I've been playing against him for going into four years now, and it just looked better now that he's on my side," said Moore. "The balls were pretty. The way that he practices, he jokes around, but at the same time, he's locked in."
RELATED: SI insider hints ex-Bills' malcontent may face axe from Pats amidst offseason drama
But playing for the Bills offers other great things for players, like a loving fanbase and a community in Buffalo that is truly special.
Those are things Moore has already seen, and it has him falling in love with Buffalo not long after he signed with the Bills.
"Buffalo already has been nothing but GREAT TO ME already," he wrote on X. "This place really takes care of they people."
Along with the community, Moore has also heaped praise on the way the team does things, with the Ole Miss product pointing out the Bills' cohesion and respect for the coaching staff as things that have stood out to him so far.
Ahead of the 2025 season, Moore figures to sit in the No. 4 spot on the depth chart, but there is absolutely a scenario where he could work his way up, as Khalil Shakir is the only sure thing.
Keon Coleman could very well take a Year 2 leap, but he remains unproven. And, despite his $36 million contract, it wouldn't be shocking to see Joshua Palmer be a disappointment in a significant role.
So far, Moore has been impressive at OTAs. We'll see if he can build on his strong early showing en route to garnering a role.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —