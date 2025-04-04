Hailee Steinfeld gushes about Bills mafia in 'Tonight Show' appearance
When it comes to power couples in the sports and entertainment industry, few are more impressive than Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actress and singer, Hailee Steinfeld.
The couple was first spotted in May of 2023, and just 18 months later, Steinfeld and Allen were engaged to be married. In that time, Steinfeld has more than endeared herself to Bills Mafia.
And the feeling is mutual for Steinfeld, who was recently a guest on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" where she expressed her love and appreciation for Buffalo and the Bills' fans.
"I have been given a very warm welcome," Steinfeld said. "The people are incredible. It's such a wonderful place. I love it so much."
Steinfeld hasn't been popular with Bills mafia just because she's Allen's fiancée, though.
She has also talked the talk of a huge Bills supporter, something she did yet again when asked to say three nice things about one of the Bills' most hated rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs.
“Anger the Bills Mafia by saying three nice things about their rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs,” actor Michael B. Jordan requested during the pair's recent appearance on the "Hot Ones" show.
“I can find nice things to say about anybody, even if I don’t like them — even if we don’t like them,” Steinfeld perfectly replied.
Allen had himself one heck of a year in 2024. Not only did he get engaged, he also won the league's Most Valuable Player after he led the Bills to a 13-4 record and the AFC title game.
It wasn't the Super Bowl fans were hoping for, but it's safe to say Buffalo exceeded expectations after many thought the team would take a step back in 2024.
Now, Allen and Co. will look to get over the hump to a Super Bowl in 2025, and Steinfeld will be right there with the rest of Bills Mafia cheering him on.
