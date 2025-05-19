Current Bills to join 'Sopranos' star and 80s sitcom legend in Hallmark holiday movie
Now, this is what you call a star-studded cast.
Hallmark Channel started production on "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story" on Monday, May 19 while revealing an eclectic cast list that includes current Buffalo Bills' players, multiple Pro Football Hall of Famers, head coach Sean McDermott and notable television actors known for their roles in historically-successful series.
Variety reports that filming will take place "both around the city and inside Highmark Stadium and Oishei Children’s Hospital."
TV stars Tony Danza and Steve Schirripa will be amongst the lead cast members in the film that will premiere during Hallmark's 16th annual Countdown to Christmas.
Danza gained substantial fame for his role in 1980s sitcom "Who's the Boss?" Launched in 1984, it lasted eight seasons and was one of the top series of its time. Schirripa currently plays a recurring character on Blue Bloods, but he will always be connected to playing Bobby Baccala in HBO's critically-acclaimed "Sopranos."
On Monday, the Bills announced that eight members of the current team along with five alumni will appear in the film, which will be the second of its kind. In 2024, Hallmark and the NFL joined forces to produce "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story."
Seven players will join McDermott on screen. They are starting tight end Dawson Knox, four-time Pro Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins, longtime longsnapper Reid Ferguson, free-agent addition (and native Canadian) Josh Palmer, veteran safety Damar Hamlin, second-year running back Ray Davis and 2024 third-round defensive tackle DeWayne Carter.
"We are so excited to have a stellar ensemble cast that is truly an acting dream team," said Hallmark SVP Samantha DiPippo in a new release issued by the Bills. "The addition of Coach McDermott along with the current Bills players and alumni gives us the winning combination to bring to life this heartwarming story that celebrates the bonds of family and community and, of course, there's romance with a touch of Christmas magic."
As for Bills' legends, quarterback Jim Kelly, running back Thurman Thomas, wide receiver Andre Reed, special teams ace Steve Tasker and kicker Scott Norwood will be featured. Kelly, Thomas and Reed are all members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Current Bills in Cast
Sean McDermott
DeWayne Carter
Ray Davis
Dion Dawkins
Reid Ferguson
Damar Hamlin
Dawson Knox
Joshua Palmer
Bills' Legends in Cast
Jim Kelly
Thurman Thomas
Andre Reed
Steve Tasker
