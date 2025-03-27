Buffalo Bills team with Hallmark to give fans an 'early Christmas present'
Love them or hate them, Hallmark Christmas movies are a staple of the holiday season. In 2024, they branched out in an effort to widen their fan base even more as they debuted Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. Now, the Buffalo Bills are getting in on the fun.
Hallmark Channel just released a video on Instagram of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin announcing an "early Christmas present" for fans.
He shared that Hallmark will release a new Christmas story called Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story as part of the channel's 2025 Countdown to Christmas.
Last year's partnership with the Chiefs was a success for Hallmark, with the movie earning a 6.4 rating on IMDb. The film featured one of Hallmark's top actors, Tyler Hynes as the male lead and Hunter King as his love interest.
Also making an appearance were Trey Smith, Mecole Hardman, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, George Karlaftis, Trent Green, Andy Reid, and Donna Kelce.
We don't know for sure who will be in the Bills' story but Hamlin feels like a safe bet. We also know they could be looking for extras thanks to a post from Buffalo's chief operating officer Pete Guelli.
