25-second Josh Allen workout video that will brighten any Bills fan's day
It's been nearly three months since the Buffalo Bills played a game, and it'll be another four-plus months before they play another one that matters.
Still, Bills Mafia's insatiable appetite for football content cannot be ignored. That's why images from Organized Team Activities, even if it's only Phase 1, are enough to excite the fan base.
As the Bills kicked off OTAs, superstar quarterback Josh Allen was front and center. Buffalo's social media team provided video footage of the NFL MVP walking up to the facility on Monday morning, and subsequently provided more of the content that every Josh Allen Stan needs.
The 28-year-old Allen, who was notably on the red carpet for "Sinners" with fiancée Hailee Steinfeld earlier this month, was finally back in a football setting at One Bills Drive and it looked so right.
While the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement limits OTAs Phase 1 activity to "meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation," the Bills weren't able to show overly-compelling footage, but that will change after the first two weeks of the nine-week offseason program.
For now, Allen's stretching will have to suffice, and Buffalo delivered.
A 25-second video, posted to the Bills' social media channels, showed the "MVP at work."
First, Allen, who has recorded 40+ total touchdowns five years in a row, was seated on the field house turf stretching with a rubber band. He also appeared doing multiple exercises with a medicine ball and was stepping in place at one point.
It's a far cry from throwing impromptu passes and running over defenders, but it's always good to see the MVP smiling in Orchard Park.
As preparations begin with a sixth straight AFC East title in the crosshairs, the springtime taste of action is just what Bills Mafia needed.
