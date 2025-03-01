Bills Central

NFL MVP Josh Allen announces plans to battle rival QBs this summer in Lake Tahoe

The Buffalo Bills' quarterback is set to face a wide range of star athletes with a championship title at stake in July.

Ralph Ventre

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) following the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium.
Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) following the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's becoming an annual summertime tradition for Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen, and he plans to continue it this July.

Allen, the reigning NFL MVP, publicly announced his intention to contest the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. The native Californian posted the alert on his @joshallenqb Instagram feed Friday.

"Headed back to Tahoe for @accjampionship - See yall on the course. I'll be the one with the Corona Premier..." said Allen in the sponsored Instagram post.

The 2025 ACC celebrity tournament is set for July 9-13 in South Lake Tahoe. Multiple members of the NFL Quarterback Club, including Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and John Elway, usually play the three-round event that follows a Modified Stableford scoring format.

In 2024, Allen finished tied for 20th place on the individual leader board. His 39 points were two better than Elway and four more than Hall-of-Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher. Wide receiver Adam Thielen led all NFL entries with a seventh-place finish. Retired American tennis star Mardy Fish won the tournament.

Josh Allen hits his bunker shot
February 4, 2023; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Josh Allen hits his bunker shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Allen's showing was an improvement from his 37th-place finish in 2023. The QB who can throw the long ball showed off his short game on the course. Allen sank a pretty chip shot for birdie on the 11th hole in Round 1 en-route to finish way ahead of Mahomes for the second year in a row.

RELATED: Josh Allen shows 'strong' support for Hailee Steinfeld at launch party

Unlike last year, Allen did not participate in Pebble Beach ProAm, which unfolded during Pro Bowl weekend. It's suspected that a hand injury suffered during the AFC Championship Game was the reason for his absence.

"It's brand new. It was just right at the goal line, the two-point play before halftime. Got crunched up a little bit. I was able to finish the game, but just some swelling and stuff today," said Allen on locker cleanout day in Orchard Park.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published |Modified
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News