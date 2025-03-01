NFL MVP Josh Allen announces plans to battle rival QBs this summer in Lake Tahoe
It's becoming an annual summertime tradition for Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen, and he plans to continue it this July.
Allen, the reigning NFL MVP, publicly announced his intention to contest the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. The native Californian posted the alert on his @joshallenqb Instagram feed Friday.
"Headed back to Tahoe for @accjampionship - See yall on the course. I'll be the one with the Corona Premier..." said Allen in the sponsored Instagram post.
The 2025 ACC celebrity tournament is set for July 9-13 in South Lake Tahoe. Multiple members of the NFL Quarterback Club, including Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and John Elway, usually play the three-round event that follows a Modified Stableford scoring format.
In 2024, Allen finished tied for 20th place on the individual leader board. His 39 points were two better than Elway and four more than Hall-of-Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher. Wide receiver Adam Thielen led all NFL entries with a seventh-place finish. Retired American tennis star Mardy Fish won the tournament.
Allen's showing was an improvement from his 37th-place finish in 2023. The QB who can throw the long ball showed off his short game on the course. Allen sank a pretty chip shot for birdie on the 11th hole in Round 1 en-route to finish way ahead of Mahomes for the second year in a row.
Unlike last year, Allen did not participate in Pebble Beach ProAm, which unfolded during Pro Bowl weekend. It's suspected that a hand injury suffered during the AFC Championship Game was the reason for his absence.
"It's brand new. It was just right at the goal line, the two-point play before halftime. Got crunched up a little bit. I was able to finish the game, but just some swelling and stuff today," said Allen on locker cleanout day in Orchard Park.
