SI's NFL Power Rankings disrespect Bills in favor of NFC team
The Buffalo Bills defeated the Detroit Lions on the road late during the regular season and advanced one postseason round further than their NFC North counterpart in 2024.
Considering those facts, it is surprising to see Buffalo ranked behind Detroit in Sports Illustrated's post-Super Bowl LIX Power Rankings. While the world champion Philadelphia Eagles rightfully top the chart, the Lions sit at No. 2 overall ahead of the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, who were tabbed third.
The Bills landed at No. 4 in the rankings, one spot ahead of the AFC rival Baltimore Ravens. Buffalo edged Baltimore by two points in last month's AFC Divisional Round affair at Highmark Stadium.
It's certainly understandable for the Bills to rank behind the two current conference champions, but other than the Eagles and the Chiefs, the Bills were arguably the NFL's best in 2024. Buffalo benefitted from a MVP season from quarterback Josh Allen, consistently effective offensive line play and a defense that took the ball away 32 times (third most-frequently in the NFL).
In the head-to-head road win over Detroit, Allen became the first player since the NFL merger to pass for three touchdowns and rush for three touchdowns in the same game.
In addition to being tied with the Ravens for the AFC's top point differential (+157), Buffalo defeated both the Lions and the Chiefs during a 13-win regular season that allowed the team to sit its starters in Week 18.
In the end, all that matters is the Bills weren't the one hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans. The only spot that truly matters in postseason power rankings is No. 1. Neither Buffalo nor Detroit finished the job.
