ESPN legend Chris Berman believes Buffalo Bills are real 'America's Team'

The legendary ESPN anchor who once circled the wagons for the Buffalo Bills now believes their Super Bowl window is still wide open.

Richie Whitt

Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs the perimeter of the practice field high-fiving fans after practice during the final day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 7, 2025 in Pittsford, NY.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs the perimeter of the practice field high-fiving fans after practice during the final day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 7, 2025 in Pittsford, NY.
During their Super Bowl runs in the 1990s, the Buffalo Bills obviously had their share of ups and downs. They also had a huge fan in larger-than-life ESPN anchor Chris Berman.

It was Berman - alongside NFL PrimeTime partner Tom Jackson - who after a Bills' setback would growl his signature slogan: "Nobody ... circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills!" And in 2003, Berman penned an article for ESPN Classic that began "The city of Buffalo is one of my favorite places in the United States."

These days Berman is 70, and long put out to pasture by ESPN. PrimeTime - which was must-see TV for Fantasy Football geeks looking for game stats when it debute in 1987 - has been replaced by Scott Van Pelt's new-era version.

But through the years Berman has remained fond of the Bills, and now in particular quarterback Josh Allen. He was at the Jim Kelly Foundation Golf Classic this week when he addressed the trending "Super-Bowl-or-Bust" narrative dominating Bills' training camp.

"Did I miss something? Is Josh Allen still the quarterback?" Berman said. "Then the window's wide open. He's that good. Old school in a new-school body. He's embraceable even if you never meet him. If somebody's team plays the Bills, you root for your team. Other than that, I think every neutral fan group would root for Josh and the Bills in any game."

After all these years, Berman is still circling the wagons for his version of "America's Team."

Chris Berman
Aug 3, 2024; Canton, OH, USA; Master of Ceremonies Chris Berman speaks at the Class of 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

