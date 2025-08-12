James Cook returns to Bills' practice, meeting Sean McDermott's expectation
The Buffalo Bills have been awaiting the return of their two-time Pro Bowl running back, James Cook, to the practice field, as the fourth-year running back is in the final year of his rookie contract.
On Tuesday before the team's practice, head coach Sean McDermott said he expects Cook to return to the field that day to begin the presser and that the information he's been receiving helps that thinking.
"Yes, we've had conversations with James, good conversations as I've mentioned before," said McDermott. "We'll see in a few minutes here, but that's what the information we've gotten."
RELATED: Bills' head coach gets testy when pressed on James Cook contract situation
McDermott declined to get in the weeds regarding that situation, but reiterated that Cook is expected to practice and that he's confident that will happen.
As practice got underway, multiple media confirmed that Cook was in uniform and participating.
Cook began his hold-in on August 4 during the Bills' training camp practice at St. John Fisher University in Rochester and did not notify general manager Brandon Beane, which frustrated him. He also didn't play in the Bills' preseason opener on Saturday against the Giants.
RELATED: Bills' legendary QB weighs in on James Cook's contract standoff
Cook tied for the NFL lead with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2024, and getting him back on the field would mean a big boost for the Bills' high-powered offense. Tuesday will be very telling as to what his immediate future will be with the team.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —