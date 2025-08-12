Bills Central

James Cook returns to Bills' practice, meeting Sean McDermott's expectation

Sean McDermott says things have changed with the star player's situation

Owen Klein

Jul 23, 2025; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) warms up during training camp at St. John Fisher University.
Jul 23, 2025; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) warms up during training camp at St. John Fisher University. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills have been awaiting the return of their two-time Pro Bowl running back, James Cook, to the practice field, as the fourth-year running back is in the final year of his rookie contract.

On Tuesday before the team's practice, head coach Sean McDermott said he expects Cook to return to the field that day to begin the presser and that the information he's been receiving helps that thinking.

"Yes, we've had conversations with James, good conversations as I've mentioned before," said McDermott. "We'll see in a few minutes here, but that's what the information we've gotten."

McDermott declined to get in the weeds regarding that situation, but reiterated that Cook is expected to practice and that he's confident that will happen.

As practice got underway, multiple media confirmed that Cook was in uniform and participating.

James Cook
Dec 22, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) outruns New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) to score a touchdown in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Cook began his hold-in on August 4 during the Bills' training camp practice at St. John Fisher University in Rochester and did not notify general manager Brandon Beane, which frustrated him. He also didn't play in the Bills' preseason opener on Saturday against the Giants.

Cook tied for the NFL lead with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2024, and getting him back on the field would mean a big boost for the Bills' high-powered offense. Tuesday will be very telling as to what his immediate future will be with the team.

James Cook
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) breaks a tackle by San Francisco 49ers safety Malik Mustapha (6) to get a first down in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

