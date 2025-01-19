ESPN makes final prediction for Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens game
The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens are just a few hours away from kickoff in their divisional round playoff matchup. Whoever wins will head on to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
In today's game, football fans will have must-watch TV with Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson going head-to-head. These two quarterbacks are the front-runners to win the MVP award and are two of the most entertaining players in the NFL.
That being said, everything is on the line this evening. A loss would end either teams season.
Who is favored to end up winning tonight's matchup? ESPN has provided its final prediction.
According to ESPN's Football Power Index model, the Ravens have a 51.5% chance of beating the Bills tonight. Buffalo is given a 48.5% chance.
Being the underdog is just fine for the Bills. They couldn't care less what chances people are giving them to pull off a win.
All season long, Buffalo has found ways to win. Whether they have won because of Allen's heroics, the defense stepping up and playing a strong game, or the running game being dominant, they have simply won football games.
Tonight, it doesn't matter how the Bills do it. They must contain Jackson and Derrick Henry, which won't be easy, but the defense has shown that it can play at an elite level. Offensively, Allen needs to turn in a big game and his supporting cast must play to its full capability.
While they may be viewed as the underdog, Buffalo has the talent to win a Super Bowl. Baltimore does as well.
This is a battle between two teams worthy of being called elite contenders. It will be a hard-fought game, but the Bills and Ravens are very well matched up teams.
Hopefully, when all is said and done, Buffalo comes out on top and heads on for a rematch against the Chiefs.